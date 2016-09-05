Manage your money with personal finance apps

Money management or personal finance management is not just about investing. There are other critical elements involved as well. It includes the management of your money outflows through spending. It also covers the inculcation of a habit of monitoring of your total financial net worth on a regular basis.If not monthly, you should monitor your financial net worth on a quarterly or yearly basis at the least. This should be a comprehensive monitoring encompassing two main elements – one, a category-wise break-down into investments, cash-on-hand, bank savings and deposit account positions; and two, an asset-class distribution of your savings and investments.There is no dearth of web portals and mobile phone apps offering you advanced features to help you invest across asset classes such as equities, debt and gold and platforms such as stock exchange trading and mutual funds.But there is a short supply of advanced portals and apps offering post-investment money management or advisory tools. A vast majority of brokerages, including the large ones who are otherwise technologically advanced, do not help much in this vital sphere, and neither do the large banks.Their current features in post-investment personal wealth management apps do not go beyond the raw basics.But in the last one year a beginning has been made with a handful of firms (brokerages, firms and information technology startups) beginning to offer mobile apps and web-based apps which allow users who download them to keep an eye on a large gamut of their personal finances.According to Rahul Jain, executive vice president - personal wealth advisory at Edelweiss Broking,“A lot of our personal wealth advisory clients were coming back to us and telling us that while they were getting a lot of advice on where to invest, no one was telling how their investments were doing and no one was providing them advice on risks seen from an personal finance perspective.”Concurs Amar Choudhary, CEO and co-founder, Finaskus, a firm providing automated financial planning and investing service for retail investors. “Investors are increasingly seeking awareness of not just the returns they are getting from their investment and but also how their investments are doing in different cuts,” says Choudhary.Financial Chronicle Research Bureau takes a look at the features being offered by a few of the new breed of technology-savvy firms which have taken the lead in post-investment and personal finance management arena. So far, these money manager apps are smartphone-based applications available for download for phones running on Android, Apple and Windows platforms. Web-based apps or portals are still not easy to find.Walnut and Money View are two personal finance management mobile apps which were launched last year with basic features which have got upgraded with some new features over the last one year.A couple of months back, Edelweiss Broking went live with a free money manager app called WealthPack which works like an automatic money manager. So far, these apps are free.The first thing all these apps do is scan the text messages (SMS) on your smartphone. The apps’ software then identifies the SMSes which have come from your bank, brokerage firm, utility company, credit card issuer, digital wallets (such as Paytm, MobiKwik), radio taxi companies (such as Meru, Easy Cabs and Uber) and similar other entities.After this, the features depends on the apps’ own programming strengths based on the algorithms built into the software code of the app. The Money View app, for instance, says it tracks your bank’s SMSes and tells you where and how you spend your money. “With the daily expense manager, you can analyse your spends using graphs and charts,” it says.The Edelweiss app has algorithms written to cover 50-odd banks and credit cards. Apart from these, it covers billers such as Airtel, Vodafone, MTNL, Credit Card Billers, MTS and others.The Money View app says it also keeps track of your taxi, movie and train bookings.According to Edelweiss’ Jain, his firm’s app aims to integrate investments with expenses, and work out an advisory around it. “The spending pattern among many young people is that if they make, say, Rs 1 lakh they spend Rs 1.10 lakh,” says Jain.Picking up from the text messages in your smartphone, the basic framework in these apps allows you to see an overview of your expenses, investment, inflows and account balances. Depending on each app’s algorithms, the transactions are categorised automatically. That which cannot be categorised are simply called ‘uncategorised’ which you can then edit and specify the category you want the transaction to go into.“In our app, you can manually add your cash spends as well. You can even change the categorisations if you think the app’s algo has wrongly categorised it,” says Jain.A simple feature such as historical month-end values of bank accounts, and monthly inflows and outflows is of great value for you if you want to understand where your money is coming from and where it is going.It is imperative that the app you choose should offer you charts or tables which show a historical trend of your expenses, inflows and ATM withdrawals. Some of the apps available today are already offering month-wise char-ts for a period extending up to six months. But a longer period analytics is preferable, so keep a lookout for an app that digs deeper into the past and shows you the trend visually in charts.Ability to export statements is also a must for any useful app. “We are also going to soon add budgeting and goals in our app. You can tell the app that you would not like to spend more than Rs 20,000 a month on restaurant bills or you have a budget of Rs 1 lakh in a month,” says Jain. The app will send you alerts when your limits come close to being breached.There are, however, severe limitations to what the apps dependent on your smartphone’s text messages can do. It cannot integrate your investment holdings in your demat account for the simple reason that a vast majority of depository participants do not send SMSes on the holdings value at the end of a month or even a quarter. All you have is the trading portal from where you can get this by logging in. There is no automatic seamless integration so far.Finaskus’ Choudhary takes the expectation further and says, “It is nice for an investor to see how he has created total wealth over the last few months or years. But how about breaking down the trend by asset class?”Even within an asset class, it helps an investor to know how his direct equity investments are faring and how his mutual fund investments are faring separately.Analytics algorithms will be the new game changer for investors in their personal finance management. Companies and banks in the domestic financial system are already spending significantly on analytics but with the sole objective of using it for marketing and pushing financial products.Customer service for investors gets secondary importance. But new tech startups that have made a lead through money manager apps such as Money View and Walnut are likely to expand their features and try and capture the missing elements.In the payments world, the changes are more rapid. The banking regulator, Reserve Bank of India, recently upgraded the payments ecosystem by going live with its unified payments interface (UPI) app which allows you to make funds transfer and other payments via your smartphone, which existing digital wallet providers like Paytm are already offering in various forms.Towards the end of last year, the Citi banking group convened developers from India around the globe to unveil innovative digital banking solutions. As per a press release issued by Citi in November last year, in India it received a record high number of registrations for solutions ranging across every area of banking and financial technology including mobile payments, investment banking, wealth management, financial inclusion, savings and personal financial management.