Limitations of belated I-T return

An income tax return (ITR) is a prescribed form used by the taxpayer to submit details of his/her total income earned in a financial year, and the taxes paid thereon to the income tax department. As per the income tax law, every person whose income is chargeable to tax is required to file the ITR.



Voluntary filing of the return has its own advantages: it validates your credit worthiness, helps in obtaining loans, claiming refunds and carrying forward losses, and, above all, bringing on record the income earned in a year.



Though the due date for filing the return for FY16 has already expired, it’s still not too late to file your return. Taxpayers have a four-month period following the end of the financial year to finalise their income statements and file their returns.



An individual may miss the deadline due to multiple reasons. It could be because the taxpayer does not have enough funds to pay off the outstanding tax liability, or there is a delay in obtaining requisite clarifications/documents, or simply due to sheer ignorance.



Taking into account such situations, the income tax law provides the taxpayer an opportunity to file the return after the prescribed date. A return filed after the due date is known as a “belated return”.



At present, a belated return can be filed any time during the two years following the end of the relevant financial year, or before the completion of the assessment, whichever is earlier. For example, the stipulated date for filing the return for FY16 was July 31, 2016 (it was later extended to August 5, 2016).



Those taxpayers, who could not file their returns on the given date, can still submit a belated return before March 31, 2018, or any time before completion of the assessment, whichever is early. However, in order to rationalise the time allowed, an amendment has been made to the Finance Act, 2016, as per which the time limit for filing belated return has been reduced to the one-year period from the end of the financial year or before the completion of the assessment. Thus, for FY17, the due date for filing a belated return will be March 31, 2018.



Since a belated return is filed after the due date, there are certain limitations attached to it. An individual filing a belated return cannot revise his return. Further, he cannot carry forward any short-term/ long-term losses. A penalty can also be levied at the discretion of the tax officer. In case of any outstanding tax liability, the taxpayer is charged an additional interest (at a rate of one per cent per month) for the delay in filing the return. Further, in case the taxpayer is claiming a refund, the processing of refund may be delayed and interest on refund would also be payable only for the period starting from the day of filing the belated return.



Due these limitations, one must be very careful about filing a belated return. While filling the return form, make sure you select the correct section under which the return is filed. A belated return is filed under section 139(4) of the Act. If a wrong section is selected in the form, the return will be a defective one. After filing the belated return, don’t forget to complete the verification process and send the acknowledgment to CPC, Bangalore.



(The writer is partner in Nangia & Co, has been assisted by Neetu Brahma, manager)



