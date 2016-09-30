India has finally called the Pak bluff

The war-like offensive of the ISI-mentored terrorists of Jaish-e- Mohammad against the army base at Uri near LOC has got India to switch over to the two-fold strategy of going all-out with a diplomatic offensive to expose Pakistan as a ‘terror state’ before the world and giving a clear mandate to our armed forces to punish the perpetrators of the horrendous violence with all their might.



Responding to the deep national indignation over the Uri attack, prime minister Modi used the public platform at Kozhikode to comprehensively denounce Pakistan and deliver a warning that the Uri attack would not be forgotten or forgiven. The DGMO of India, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, held a press conference to tell the nation that the Indian army would give a suitable reply to the Uri attack at a time of its choosing.



While Pakistan was continuing with its game of infiltrating terrorists across LOC, our army was quietly engaged in operational planning on the basis of intelligence that was steadily flowing to it from our national agencies.



The mid-night surgical strikes on multiple points across LoC where the launch pads for infiltration were located, have delivered the right message to Pakistan. DGMO in his press announcement on Thursday morning has indicated that significant losses had been inflicted on the terrorist camps.



It also said that the strikes were efficiently conducted and ‘concluded’ without any casualty on Indian side and that Pakistan army had been informed of the objective and details of the Indian operation.



India, meanwhile, had already launched the process of isolating Pakistan by pulling out of the SAARC summit fixed for November in Islamabad. Earlier Sushma Swaraj’s effective address at the UN General Assembly echoed Modi’s Kozhikode line in defining the contours of India’s new Pakistan policy.



Modi had made three crucial observations. He had clearly stated that prime minister Nawaz Sharif was a mere rubber stamp for the Pakistan army, lambasted Pakistan as the hub of global terror-describing it as the ‘one nation in Asia’ that was plunging the region into bloodshed and terrorism --and reiterated that the Pakistan regime was committing atrocities on its own people in Baluchistan, Sindh and other places.



And finally while praising the Indian army and security forces for countering terrorism with courage and determination, the prime minister had exhorted them to deal with terrorists with full might.



In a coherent steering of the new policy, India’s foreign minister forcefully put on the world stage what Narandra Modi had spelt out before the nation.



India’s stern Pakistan policy is the outcome of a realistic assessment that Pakistan army was going all out to use terrorist outfits for destabilising the valley with the sole aim of compelling India to resume talks on Kashmir. It was also clear that Pakistan army was doing this for maintaining its hold on power in its country. It had long been used to a politically ambiguous set of reactions from the ruling dispensations in India who had never taken up with the US the matter of American tilt in favour of Pakistan that existed all through the decade-long ‘war on terror.’



A major challenge for Indian diplomacy is to get the US to see India’s case against Pakistan on the issue of cross-border terrorism. On his recent visit to India, John Kerry merely called for expeditious action against the perpetrators of 26/11 and the Pathankot attack, but went on to effusively praise the Pak army for fighting the Islamic radicals.



Susan Rice has done a little better by reportedly telling her Indian counter- part Ajit Doval on Wednesday that White House expected Pakistan to take ‘effective action to combat and delegitimise’ UN-designated terrorist entities of LeT and JeM.



It is important for India to get the US and the world to categorically declare that terrorism, both of Islamic radicals and of the outfits operating from Pak territory against, India was equally condemnable.



There is little doubt that Pakistan derives strength from US-Pak entente and the Sino-Pak alliance. India should not find it difficult to tell the world that the surgical strikes on the camps of terrorists near LOC carried out by Indian army were for dealing with cross border terrorism perpetrated by non-state actors from across our borders and that this country remained committed to not initiating a war on its own.



(The writer is a former director of Intelligence Bureau)



