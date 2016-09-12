Important role of branding in driving B2B business

Unlike consumer product brands, very few B2B product brands are well known to most of us. There are many reasons for this including lack of much mass media advertising. In B2B, the company brand should encompass everything they do. In an era where products and services are getting imitated in no time, brands play a key role depending on the values they represent. A strong company brand is crucial from a b2b perspective as individual product branding will be more expensive for a smaller prospect universe.



Corporate branding and product sub-branding are the ways by which most b2b companies go to market. However, many a time they forget to make better corporate branding due to various reasons including the pressure on selling new products with limited budgets. When making the marketing budgets, typical ways by which most companies do the budgeting is independent of planning exercise. They will, for instance, adopt the budget hike or cut based on the sales team projections. Unless planning and budgeting are not done together, the focus on what has to be done without fail will be missed out for tactical short-term objectives.



It is important to realise that the corporate brand affects the entire company. This includes all employees, products, services, customers, shareholders, suppliers, external partners like dealers, government and regulatory agencies, industry associations such as CII and FICCI, society around the facilities and so on. On the other hand, most product brands merely touch only some parts of the above. The company brand represents what all we do as a company and how. It speaks to what customers and stakeholders can expect from us. It speaks of the quality of every product and service we offer. In many cases, the company brand serves as a fundamental guarantee that our product brands and our people will do what we say we will do. There is no other intangible or tangible asset that a company has which can do this work.



In many B2B clients we work with, the company brand is irrelevant and they all focus more on product branding. Hardly anyone spends time and resources in explaining their values as a company. If your company is like most, you will see people in sales and marketing, product development, manufacturing, customer service and every other department dealing with product brands on a daily basis. Yet the enduring corporate brand that all your employees and customers have in common is often forgotten and least cared for. Remember, this is the asset with the greatest number of touch points inside and outside the company. Knowing this will you continue to do the same going forward?



We live in a world of disruption and transient competitive advantages. Even of a highly technological product, the imitation will be in less than six months! Under such a scenario, how can a company rely simply on product branding? The good news is that a competitor cannot copy the brand, its values, culture and unique customer services. Doesn't it make sense, therefore, to put more and more efforts into differentiating and branding at the company level in the b2b industry? Only this will help in the long-term and by doing this you are not moving away from product differentiation and related developments. You will continue to develop products that your customers need, but you will also create a long-lasting impression in their minds about your company as a brand in order for them to buy more from you. One of our clients, a leader in their industry in India, drives their business with select customers with a focused customer-centric approach delivering not just products but also services. And because of their company branding and aligned deliveries, they are able to grow at 30 per cent in a matured industry when the market growth has been sluggish at 10 per cent.



There are also some companies who do not have product branding but only the company branding. Typically you will find this in most service companies, generic ingredient makers and component suppliers. Consider professional service firms: IT providers/computer programmers, architects, accountants, engineering and law firms and consultants in scores of industries. With service brands, no tangible goods change hands between buyer and seller. So, the people who serve the customers demonstrate the values and all that the company brand stands for. This is true for real estate developers, construction companies, assembly, repair and a whole lot of similar firms. Yet most of the builders today do not seem to realise the fallacy of defaulting on one project.



I echo what my friends Al and Laura Ries say about positioning. What is it that your company is standing for? All companies need to have a strong position and that is the company brand.



(The writer is CEO and managing director of CustomerLab Solutions)



