Impact of new norms on health policyholders

Insurance regulator Irdai recently announced fresh health insurance guidelines, and this is likely to change the nature of the health insurance offerings in the country. Several conditions have been simplified and changed under the new guidelines. One of these revised conditions, which can have a major impact, is the restriction imposed on life insurers to offer indemnity-based products in the health insurance space. This rule assumes significance, as lots of life insurance companies have entered this space in recent times. Now, customers also need to take a look at how they would manage their health insurance requirements.



Nature of health insurance



The manner in which health insurance policies work is considerably different from how life insurance policies are structured. In life insurance, upon the death of the insured, the insurer pays an amount that is either the sum assured or some other figure based on the conditions mentioned in the policy.



In health insurance, on the other hand, the insurance company pays for hospital costs; here the policyholder is compensated for the expenses s/he makes for her/his health. This is called an indemnity-based product, something policyholders have become familiar with over the years.



Life insurance companies



Till some time ago, only general insurance companies were offering health insurance products to customers. The situation changed when life insurance companies entered the space. They provided twin benefits for their policyholders, which included a life cover for the insured and health insurance benefits that were often unit-linked in nature.



This meant that the policyholders could avail themselves of the benefits of both life insurance and health insurance by getting a single policy. This would save them a lot of time and effort in choosing different policies to meet these varied requirements.



Restriction



A clear restriction has now been placed on life insurance companies against offering indemnity-based products. Also, insurers cannot offer single premium health insurance product under the unit-linked platform. These restrictions mean that the life insurance companies would have to stop the policies that are in the nature of health insurance. Indemnity products are more suited for general insurance companies, who can ensure that they are able to understand the risk and offer benefits for their customers.



Impact



These restrictions will also impact those policyholders who have bought their policies from life insurance companies, as these policies will now be phased out and they will not be able to buy such policies from the life insurance companies. Therefore, individuals should start considering other options available in the market because they will need to make a choice in this regard in the coming days. They should also make a clear distinction among various types of insurance policies and buy a policy from a specialist company in that particular sector. Hence, for health insurance policies, consumers should go for general insurance companies. There is a wide range of choices not only in terms of companies present in the market, but also with regard to the types of policies on offer. Thus, any decision on choosing a policy should be made after giving a due thought to all the related aspects.



(The writer is a CA and a certified financial planner)



