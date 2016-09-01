Impact of a bad investment on mutual fund schemes

Mutual funds often face episodes of value erosion in their schemes when some investments turn sour in a scheme. This is true for both equity and debt funds. Hence, investors have to be aware of such developments and their implications for different schemes, so that they can react in time.



Impact on equity funds: If an equity share in the portfolio of an equity-oriented fund takes an unexpected turn, it will impact the price of the share and consequently the net asset value of the fund. In many cases, shares see a value erosion to the extent of 30-40 per cent in a week and this reduces the value of the holding. If the fund manager has done nothing to retrieve the situation and continues to hold the share, there is little that an investor can do in the circumstance. The impact of the price fall is already reflected in the net asset value and it no longer matters whether the shares are sold or held by the fund manager.



Just having one such holding in the portfolio of a fund should not be the reason for the investor to sell the units of the fund. There are likely to be some companies, especially in mid-cap funds, that do not do well and end up with a value erosion. This is natural for equity investment. What is important is the kind of exposure the fund has on such companies. If the holding is small, then it would not matter much and investors can take such declines in their stride. Unless a significant part of the fund portfolio is suspect to have been exposed to such investments there is no need to panic for the investor. It is also likely that the impact of any such situation would not even be visible for the investor because this would be hidden within the normal net asset value movements.



Impact on debt funds: Investors normally think that there is little to worry about a debt fund. Actually, the situation is quite the opposite. In case of debt holdings, if some investments turn sour, the risk arising from it could be quite high. First, the exposure of the fund to the instrument is important as the nature of the holding is such that any trouble will lead to stoppage of the regular return on the instrument along with placing the capital under risk.



Providing against a possible loss on this would impact the net asset value of the fund in a significant manner, as even a 2-3 per cent of the portfolio impact could wipe out months of return for the fund.



This is the reason why even a smaller impact in actual terms could end up being a big hit for the individuals in their investment under these funds. This also means that it is not just the percentage of the impact but the place and time when this occurs are also more important for the investor.



(The writer is a CA and a certified financial planner)



