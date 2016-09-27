How recent NPS changes benefit investors

To make people save for their retirement, the government has a pension-focused scheme in place, called the national pension system (NPS), administered and regulated by the pension fund regulatory and development authority (PFRDA).



The NPS has emerged as a popular investment option among taxpayers, particularly after April 1, 2015, when section 80CCD (1) B was introduced in the previous Budget to give additional tax benefits to NPS subscribers. Accordingly, a taxpayer can save additional tax of up to Rs 15,000 by opening an NPS account and investing Rs 50,000 in the scheme, provided he is in the 30 per cent tax bracket.



There are three fund options to choose from under the NPS — equity, debt and balanced. You can also choose your own fund manager. There are PFRDA-regulated fund managers who invest as per the approved investment guidelines into diversified portfolios comprising government bonds, bills, corporate debentures and shares.



If you aren’t sure which asset option to choose from equity and debt, there is a default option, too. There is a lifestyle asset allocation option as well, wherein funds keep shifting from equity to debt as one ages. The plan ends at the age 60, and you can commute up to 60 per cent of the corpus. On the balance, there’s compulsory pension from the insurer.



As per the new guidelines, however, a subscriber can now continue



contributing to the NPS till the age of 70. For this, s/he is required to intimate his intention in writing to the central record-keeping agency (CRA) at least 15 days before the attainment of 60 years of age or the age of superannuation.



The initial account that gets opened under the NPS is the tier I account. Alternatively, one can also open the tier II account. For online transactions, you also get an internet password upon opening the NPS account. In order bring all segments of citizens under the NPS coverage, the PFRDA has also reduced the mandatory minimum contribution requirement of Rs 6,000 to Rs 1,000 for a tier I account. It has also decided to unfreeze all those existing tier I/tier II accounts, which were frozen on account of non-payment of minimum contribution, as a one-time measure.



Under the previous guidelines, a subscriber was required to contribute a minimum amount of Rs 6,000 every financial year to keep the account active. For tier II accounts, a minimum contribution of Rs 250 and maintaining an account balance of Rs 2,000 at the end of a financial year was mandatory. To unfreeze the account, subscriber was required to make a request and pay charges for the same.



The revised regulations will encourage subscribers to continue contributing to the NPS, besides prompting more people to join the scheme. Though the minimum account balance one is required to maintain has been reduced, maximum contribution should be made towards the NPS — keeping in view one’s financial need or goals — to create a healthy corpus for retirement.



The revised guidelines will also motivate participation of those subscribers who have not contributed for the past few years. This may increase the overall assets under management (AUM) and financial security for the citizens. This would also help people in the low-income group, as they would also get a chance to have their own NPS accounts from which they can accrue retirement benefits.



At present, the NPS has 1.30 crore subscribers, with total AUM of more than 1.37 lakh crores that will surely increase in the near future. This is a positive move that should be welcomed by all, as it is beneficial for both citizens and pension fund managers in the long run.



(The writer is group CEO and director, Bajaj Capital)



