Fix household budget worries with SWP

Financial products have moved ahead from just being “return generation” vehicles. They are now being transformed into “solutions” as well.



Solutions are now available for the toughest problem the salaried class faces, that is, sticking to the monthly household budget. Traditionally, women are known to be better household money managers. There is always a contingency reserve available with them. Just imagine if they get a fixed income every month in their bank accounts despite not having a salaried job! This is possible via a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP).



An SWP can ensure a fixed amount coming into the bank account on a fixed date, just like salary income. The investor just has to invest a lump sum amount initially in a particular scheme. For this, one-time SWP instructions are given to the mutual fund scheme. For example, an investor who has invested a lump sum of Rs 15 lakh can instruct the mutual fund to transfer Rs 6,500 on a particular date of every month to his bank account till December 2020. This was just an example about how to set up an SWP.



Sometimes, you may require a bigger amount than what you get every month under the SWP. As the SWP is an open-ended scheme of the mutual funds, its investors can withdraw the remaining amount anytime by submitting a simple redemption instruction. Also, SWP instruction given once can be stopped/changed anytime. If you feel your expenses have increased over time, you may do additional investment in the same scheme and increase the SWP amount. So, there is complete flexibility in managing this strategy.



Another advantage of the SWP is tax-efficient returns. Let’s assume investor A invests Rs 15 lakh in a monthly income plan (MIP) of a mutual fund having the SWP, while another investor, B, invests the same amount in a bond/deposit scheme with an 8 per cent interest rate. For calculation purposes, we keep the monthly SWP amount at Rs 10,000 (Rs 1.2 lakh per year, i.e. 8 per cent of the invested amount). Let’s also assume that MIP gives a return of 8 per cent. Both A and B fall under the 30 per cent tax slab and continue to get SWP and interest income for 10 years, respectively. Here, A would have been liable to pay Rs 37,537 as capital gains tax, while B would have paid Rs 3,60,000 as tax on interest income. Over a 10-year period, they both would have got Rs 12,00,000 as SWP amount/interest income, respectively. If funds are not withdrawn even after 10 years, A would have paid only 3.12 per cent tax, while B would have paid 30 per cent tax on Rs 12,00,000 (assuming the annual inflation rate is 6 per cent). These calculations have been made without taking into account any surcharge or income tax exemptions, and assuming that funds are not taken out even after 10 years.



The SWP strategy is available in most mutual fund scheme categories. But still, it is recommended that investors choose as per their risk appetite. The above example is relatively true for debt-oriented funds, including MIPs. While equity-oriented funds provide further tax benefits, they bring in high fluctuations in the market value of the investments. This strategy is also good for people who are retiring and who may not get any regular salary income after a few months. Their retirement corpus can be used to create this regular stream of monthly cash inflow. Some investors can also use it for paying monthly fees of their kids studying in boarding schools.



(The writer is national head, mutual funds, Bajaj Capital)



