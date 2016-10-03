Exit strategy: quit as soon as your stocks see a spike

Markets were super volatile and though we saw a sharp fall on Thursday post the surgical strike announcement, markets had turned weak even earlier.



The BSE Sensex lost 802.26 points or 2.80 per cent while the Nifty lost 220.40 points or 2.50 per cent. September series futures, too, expired on Thursday and they ended flat at 8,591.25 points.



Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company listed on Thursday and ended trading on a disappointing note. The company through an offer for sale had raised Rs 6,000 crores at a price of Rs 334. Shares closed trading for the day at Rs 297.65, a loss of Rs 36.35 or 10.88 per cent. The share did recover on Friday and closed at Rs 310.10 but ended the week with losses of 7.16 per cent.



There is an offer for sale of 2.46 crore shares from Endurance Tech opening on Wednesday.



The company would be raising Rs 1,161.73 crore at the top end of the price band. The company may be broadly termed as an auto ancillary having presence spread across 25 plants in India and Europe. It had revenues of Rs 5,274 crore on a consolidated basis with net margins of 5.5 per cent.



The firm is into four broad segments of aluminium casting and machining, suspension, tra­ns­mission and braking systems. It supplies to the two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler segments in India and four-wheeler passenger and commercial vehicle segment in Europe. Roughly 70 per cent of the revenues come from India and 30 per cent from exports.



The two-wheeler and three wheeler segment saw about 18 million vehicles produced in FY16 and 13 million in the Asean region. This is besides the growth which is expected in India at around 8 per cent to 10 per cent.



Shares of the firm are being offered at an historical valuation of 22.80 times price earnings ratio at the top end of the price band of Rs 472 based on consolidated numbers of March 2016. As this is an offer for sale there will be no dilution. The offer looks attractive considering the growth in the sector.



An interesting side-line to this issue is that they were to go public in 2010 and the issue did not happen because the Private Equity Investor sold his holding to Actis. Therefore, the purpose of the issue to provide an exit was not required. This issue in 2016 is to provide an exit to Actis who is exiting after having entered at Rs 190.82. The safety of investors therefore increases with the company having provided an exit to two different investors over varying periods.



The markets are caught in a bind and are at important technical levels. They have tested these levels and managed to hold themselves on Friday which was the beginning of a new futures series. Going ahead we would have results for the July-September quarter beginning to being declared in a week’s time.



The expectation of they turning the tide may not happen. However, there will be pleasant surprises but not enough to justify the present valuations.



What should investors do? With valuations expensive and market sentiment turning bearish, it’s appropriate to book profits. Buying opportunities will present themselves and one should not be in any hurry to buy. US elections are just about a month away and it’s difficult to choose the next president.



Further the power and aura of the US President seems to have been diluted with the campaign being witnessed this time. It appears the domination that US had on global markets may not be the same after these elections are over.



Our markets have had a great run right from the time the budget for 2016-17 was announced on the 28th of February and they were on an uptrend for 7 months. That period is over and we would now see consolidation for some time before the next mover starts. One needs to be patient and bide the time before re-entering. Jumping the gun would not only entail wrong timing and unnecessary worries but more importantly cloud the clarity one needs for right entry.



I would advise readers to use every rise to exit the market and wait for some time before thinking of re-entry.



(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research & Investment Services)



