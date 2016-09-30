Against the backdrop of India’s surgical strikes across the LoC on Wednesday night to neutralise Pakistan-based terrorist bases -- ‘launch pads’ for terrorists to infiltrate into India -- former army chief general Bikram Singh gives significant credit for the resounding success of the operation to political will. Speaking to the Financial Chronicle, he said, “Everything emanates from political will.”



Gen Singh did not directly answer a question whether the late night strike inside Pakistan was long overdue in the light of repeated Pakistani provocation in recent months. He went on to delineate on the question of political will to say that the most important thing in recent months had been the “metamorphosis” in our political stance and political intent, and this included India’s Pakistan policy. He said that for the first time, and in the light of the September 18 attack in Uri, the government had indicated in categorical terms that “enough is enough”.



According to him, this was the “starting point.” What India was looking for was to elicit accountability from the Pakistan government and the Pakistan army to stop using their soil as a base for terror strikes against India. This was a marked change from the earlier cautious approach, which had actually encouraged Pakistan to be brazen in its designs against India, especially in Kashmir, he said.



About Wednesday night’s operation, the former Army chief said that such plans exist in the armed forces and they are thoroughly rehearsed. In this specific case, he said the target chosen in Pakistan was in tactical depth. Now, having achieved its intent, India was not planning to escalate the situation, he said, noting that director general of military operations (DGMO), Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had indicated this during his press conference on the surgical strikes.



However, Gen Singh pointed out that changes in the mindset of the Pakistan military may take years to come. Short-term results, though, could be achieved through military operations like the one on Wednesday night. That apart the government’s approach would need to have all instruments of national power on the same page to further the national strategy. The evolving strategy would need to be multi pronged, involving diplomatic and economic efforts, apart from psychological, informational and military (both overt and covert) operations, he said.



The political intent, he said, was evident in prime minister Narendra Modi’s speeches at the G20 summit at Hangzhou in China, and during the East Asia Summit in Laos, where he attacked Pakistan’s export of terror and nurturing of terrorists. This was also the substance of his Independence Day speech this year from the Red Fort.



Implicit in the prime minister’s speeches were also elements of psychological operations. This, Gen Singh said, was noticeable in Kerala, where during a rally Modi tried to talk to the common Pakistani and urge them to compete with India on development. It was a way to change the nature of dialogue with Pakistan and impress upon the Pakistani people that terrorism was detrimental to their interests, the former army chief said.



Gen Singh referred to the recent diplomatic offensive to isolate Pakistan internationally. Not attending the SAARC summit in Islamabad in November was a case in point, where India’s strong stance was followed by Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Bhutan also deciding to stay away from the meet. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s recent speech at the UN general assembly, where she targeted Pakistan for its record on terror and human rights violations in Balochistan were part of coercive tactics with India sending a strong message that it would not just be “twiddling its thumbs” and was ready to act against Pakistan’s hostile designs against India, he said.



On the economic front, Gen Singh said, India could leverage itself against Pakistan by withdrawing the Most Favoured Nation status, or even twist its arms on the Indus Water Treaty without necessarily abrogating it. “Levers like this put pressure on Pakistan and will continue to do so in future,” he said.



