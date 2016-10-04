Discounts will help push up gold sales in festive season

India’s gold imports fell for a ninth straight month in September as weak retail demand and higher discounts prompted banks to cut overseas purchases of the bullion. The discount over the official domestic prices narrowed to $10 (Rs 645 at current rates) an ounce, from $12 (Rs 777) last week, in anticipation of consumer buying during the festival season.



Demand for the yellow metal usually strengthens in the final quarter as India, the world’s second-biggest gold consumer, gears up for a possible rise in imports for approximate 20-30 per cent as for the upcoming wedding season as well as festivals such as Diwali and Dus­sehra, when buying gold is considered auspicious.



Presently, the price of gold is high but if it declines to Rs 29,500 to Rs 30,000 per 10 gm, then imports might increase and the demand for jewellers will get a boost.



Jewellers are expecting higher demand in rural areas due to a good monsoon. Two-thirds of India’s gold demand comes from rural areas, where jewellery is a traditional store of wealth thus leading to an expected rise.



On the international front, very importantly, gold prices have lost nearly 1 per cent this week after the Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton got the better of Republican rival Donald Trump in their first debate, scraping the appeal of bullion and bonds. Therefore, the gold market for the month of November will remain extremely volatile. The focus has turned to increased expectations that the US Federal Reserve will raise rates by the year end. Expectations for higher rates tend to weigh on gold, which yields nothing and struggles to compete with treasury and other investments when borrowing costs rise.



Hence, there are sluggish sentiments in the market as it might have to edge lower before finding firm support and possibly move up from there. Buying dips during this erratic phase would help investors increase their savings in Safe haven asset class to capitalize on what is seen as an eventual upswing. Buying a commodity when the price reaches a low or when the commodity experiences a significant drop in price should be the way investors should average their holdings.



(The writer is director, RiddiSiddhi Bullions)



