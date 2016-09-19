CPI-linked bonds, a new investment option

Companies are looking for variation in their debt offerings to attract investors. The variation is offered in both types of instruments and within instruments. One such option is consumer price index-linked bonds. These look different for the investor, but the question is whether these are suitable for ordinary investors and what kind of investors should consider these for investment. Here is a detailed look at how one should go about evaluating these instruments.



Traditional bonds



A bond is a debt instrument whereby the investor lends a certain sum for a specific period at a rate of interest determined by the issuer.



This means that at the end of the bond period, the invested money will be returned to the investor. In traditional bonds, the interest rate is fixed and is known at the time of buying the bond. Since the term and the interest rate are known, the investor is confident of the kind of cash inflow that s/he will receive from the bond. This makes the bond a simple instrument to understand and all that the investor needs to look at is whether the bond issuer has a stable financial performance record to service the bond.



Trading element



An element of complexity gets added when bonds are traded on the stock exchange. This gives the investor an opportunity to sell the bond before the completion of the term. But this also makes decision making slightly difficult.



The price at which the bond is traded in the secondary market depends upon a lot of factors, including the interest rate on the bond, the current yield in the market and so on. This would be different from the cost the investor incurred, so it could lead to a capital gain or loss that arises when the bond is sold in the secondary market.



CPI-linked interest



Now companies are looking at varying the interest rate paid out on the bonds. This will mean a change from what investors have been used to so far, as the interest rate will not be the same over the entire life of the bond. The key point here is the benchmark to which this will be linked--the consumer price inflation index. This means interest rate will be decided by the movement in the CPI inflation. This would ensure that the investor actually earn an interest above the consumer price inflation figure, hence protect the investor from a negative real rate of interest. Here, too, the company and its financial position have to be ascertained before investing, but this will ensure that the investor remains better off in real terms. This could however lead to a lower interest being paid out if the inflation rate in the economy drops.



(The writer is a CA and a certified financial planner)



