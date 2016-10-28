Spy's Eye: Moving beyond BRICS

The visit of a ‘non- official’ delegation led by Yashwant Sinha, former foreign minister in the Vajpayee government to Srinagar to meet Syed Ali Shah Geelani and other Hurriyat leaders, comes in the midst of India’s diplomatic hot pursuit of Pakistan on the issue of terrorism. These separatist leaders stand for tripartite talks on Kashmir and had — at the behest of Pakistan — instigated violence by hired stone-pelters precisely to compel India to come to the negotiating table.



Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had, on his visit to Srinagar, not reached out to them implicitly because they were looked upon as stakeholders not for India but for Pakistan. Unless the separatists show a change of heart and want to help in restoring peace in the valley, putting their pro-Pak agenda aside, this effort may not yield any tangible results. Meanwhile, in line with the considered policy of stern reciprocity adopted by the Modi government towards Pakistan, the democratic dispensation of J&K must continue to use a multi-prong approach to restore peace and order. It should not hesitate to round up the masterminds behind the organised trouble.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully used the BRICS summit to give a quantum push to India’s drive to isolate Pakistan in the world community by calling that country ‘the mothership of terrorism linked to terror modules across the world’ and strongly advising the international community against adopting ‘selective approaches to terrorist individuals and organisations’. He reinforced what Sushma Swaraj had clearly told United Nations General Assembly recently — that no distinction could be made between ‘good terrorists’ and ‘bad terrorists’. This is precisely what the US had been doing to bail out Pakistan during the ‘war on terror’ — against India’s charge that the Pakistan army was using outfits under its control to unleash cross-border terrorism in Kashmir and elsewhere. Indian diplomacy has the challenge of bringing US and India on the same page as far as the Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism was concerned.



There is no doubt that the BRICS summit and the enlarged BRICS-Bimstec outreach meet have put the world focus on Pakistan as a rogue state. The BRIC statement, called the Goa Declaration, however, couched the references to terrorism in general terms and while acknowledging the serious threat from the Islamic State and its terrorist affiliates, made no mention of cross-border terrorism that would have nailed Pakistan. India should not be surprised — it is the threat of Islamic radicals that matters to the West and other countries in the post- Cold War era. The violence of the Pakistan army-mentored Mujahideen groups is a problem of India alone.



Both the US and China, for reasons of their own, tend to support the ‘root cause’ theory by linking cross-border terrorism with the conflict-ridden Indo-Pak relations and advocating directly or indirectly restoration of dialogue between the two countries on Kashmir. They flaunt at us our own stand that we took at Havana and that both the countries were victims of terrorism and rub it in by highlighting Pakistan’s sacrifices in combating Islamic radicals. India has to be upfront in telling the apologists of Pakistan that their ambivalence on cross-border terrorism would not do.



India’s satisfaction is that in a short period of a few months, Modi regime has turned the tables on Pakistan on the issue of terrorism and got the world to acknowledge that the recent surgical strike by the Indian army against the terrorist camps across LoC was a valid response and that India’s credentials as a nation that would not trigger a war, were not in doubt. India’s tough stance, however, will not deter the Pakistan army from stepping up its proxy war against India. It would like to keep the eastern border with India alive for the purpose of leveraging the case of Pakistan with the US policy makers who want the Pakistan army to concentrate on the combat against the Taliban-Al Qaeda axis on the western border. Using terrorists as the army’s extended arm fits in with the current strategy of the Pakistan army.



For many years, Pakistan had been exploiting the domestic politics in India to inject militancy into the communal divide. It was in the heydays of ‘Nizam-e- Mustafa’ when General Zia-ul-Haq was promoting Jamaat-e-Islami in Pakistan that the pro-Pak Jamaat in India established the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in Aligarh, which was to soon link up with OIC’s youth fronts and later produce a terrorist offspring in the form of Indian Mujahideen. Also, the 1993 train blasts at Mumbai that were carried out by a Mumbai-based module of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) elements, brought out the role of Dawood Ibrahim as a collaborator of Pakistan’s ISI on the terror front. This was the time when the ISI was executing its plan of replicating the Afghan jihad in the Kashmir valley by infiltrating LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants across the LOC and getting Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM) — the militant wing of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Kashmir — to join hands with Lashkar. As Sunni extremists acquired a stranglehold in the valley, they pushed aside the age- old Kashmiriyat characterised by the veneration of Sufi saints and Pirs by both Muslims and Hindus.



In view of the networking of militants created by Pakistan, India would do well to evolve a comprehensive strategy of countering the faith-based terrorism with a complete understanding of the entire Islamic spectrum of militancy. The Pakistan army is capable of selectively harnessing even Islamic radicals against its adversaries. It had already maneuvered —Asim Umar, India-born chief of Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS), who operates from the PoK — to tie up with HuM’s Burhan Wani. India’s internal security, therefore, needs a very close monitoring in the days ahead.



(The writer is a former director, Intelligence Bureau)



