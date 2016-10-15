Spy's Eye: Let's back the new Pak policy

It is only recently that the entire opposition in Parliament had hailed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for his successful visit to Srinagar where he had taken a tough line against separatists and other apologists of Pakistan in the context of the disruption caused by stone-pelting youth in the valley. Intelligence reports had uncovered the hand of Pak agents behind the hired mobs.



Strangely however, responses of the political parties in opposition, to the successful surgical strike carried out by our Para commandos last week on the launching pads of terrorists across LOC have ranged from a grudging endorsement to a weird questioning of the reality of the operation itself. While hailing the achievement as a great feat of the Indian army the opposition leaders — with a couple of exceptions — refused to put on record their appreciation of the leadership of the government for showing the courage to call Pakistan’s bluff on as important a threat to national security as cross-border terrorism.



People of India would find it difficult to believe our leaders in the opposition running down what clearly was a much- needed punitive response of India to the continuing mischief of cross border terrorism instigated from across the LOC.



Any informed Indian knows that a planned armed offensive across our borders, would always be the outcome of three things — decisiveness of the political executive headed by the prime minister of the day, fail-safe Intelligence furnished by our agencies on which the decision would be anchored, and of course the strength and operational brilliance displayed by our armed forces in executing the plan cleared at the national level. The attempt to give credit to the army but not to the prime minister who as the head of the political executive took responsibility for the strategic decision, was clearly coming from considerations of domestic polity. This looked totally out of place even if one grants the right to the opposition not to let the ruling party take an unfair political advantage of what was a national endeavour for safeguarding the country’s security.



It cannot be denied that all these years the Pakistan army and the ISI were allowed to get away with the unleashing of terrorist violence in Kashmir and elsewhere without the governments of the day in India ever putting Pakistan on notice that cost would be imposed on the latter. Even an assault like 26/11 did not get the then government to put Indo-Pak talks on the back burner. At the Havana summit, India gifted the card of deniability to Pakistan by granting it ‘shared victimhood’ in regard to terrorism. Pakistan used it in all subsequent attacks including Mumbai, Pathankot and even Uri. Those who helped formulate policies were obviously ignorant of the antecedents of the militant outfits used by the ISI as the instrument of cross border terrorism against India. It is only in the Modi regime that Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj forcefully told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) not to make any distinction between ‘good terrorists’ and ‘bad terrorists’ — which was clearly a message for the US as well.



India showed strategic clarity by telling the world that the surgical strike of the Indian army was against cross border terrorists and that this country had no intention of initiating a war from its side. The opposition parties in India ought to have appreciated the leadership of the government for bringing the external and internal security parameters under control while effectively executing a military action deep inside POK. This operation was different from the response — on earlier occasions — of spontaneously taking retaliatory firing to the other side of the border in reply to a provocation.



The action of the Indian army is the outcome of a switch over of India’s Pakistan policy from a weak- kneed stance in Kashmir in the name of “strategic restraint” to a transparent approach of stern reciprocity towards a recalcitrant neighbour. Not surprisingly, this has brought many apologists of Pakistan including some professionals of the past to the fore with their arguments and writings designed to blame India’s handling of Kashmir for the recent disturbances in the valley. They disregard the proven role of Pakistan instigation behind the developments in Kashmir and go along with the suggestion floated by interested quarters that the youth in Kashmir were close to some kind of internal revolution against the state itself. They are ignorant of the reality that the new militancy in Kashmir is traceable to the fact that in the wake of the success of anti-Soviet armed campaign in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s ISI had decided to replicate the Afghan jihad in Kashmir by sending in LeT and JeM mujahideens there. An entirely new level of subversion instigated by Pakistan was in play in Kashmir and this was designed to enable the Pakistan leadership to put the spin of Kashmir “intifada” to hide its subversive role in the valley.



What Kashmir needs is a corruption-free and service- oriented administration and the retrieval of Kashmiriyat from the Sunni extremism of Mujahideen. There is no reason why India’s political unity should not remain intact after the game-changing surgical strike made by our army on the terror launch pads across the LOC.



(The writer is a former director, Intelligence Bureau)



