Spy's Eye: Kashmir: India's course correction was overdue

It seems an in-depth review of the situation in Kashmir has led the Centre to put an end to the environ of political permissiveness and appeasement of separatists that had prevailed in the valley all these years. The pro-Pak elements in Kashmir, using the shrinking platform of Hurriyat, benefited from the mutual rivalries that had kept the democratic parties of the valley divided and took the state hospitality for granted all this while.



The Centre, in complete accord with the coalition government ruling the state, has evidently reset the Kashmir policy, taking into account the factors that shaped the ‘big picture’ there. The stock-taking done by the Union home minister during his two visits to Srinagar—once on his own and then as the leader of the all-party delegation—was in line with prime minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that apart from the administrative measures needed to restore law and order in the valley, the government would reach out to the misguided youth who had taken to stones and guns for creating civic disturbances.



A course correction in policy is always meant to bring about improvement. In relation to Kashmir, if there is a correct prognosis of external and internal factors threatening peace, the solution options would suggest themselves. The Centre has got it right on a number of points.



First, it is clear that Pakistan will not give up on the use of cross-border terrorism to compel India to come to the negotiating table on Kashmir. The escalating graph of violence in the valley is traceable to the early nineties when Pak ISI—having received total credit from the US for the success of the anti-Soviet armed campaign in Afghanistan—planned to replicate the Afghan jehad in the valley by sending in mujahideen of LeT through the LOC. Subversion in the valley was now done in the name of islam—not plebiscite or azadi. The Saudi-funded Lashkar comprises of sunni extremists, called Ahle Hadis, and their influx destroyed Kashmiriyat. The ouster of Kashmiri pandits from the valley—planned from across the border—made that process easier. India has rightly decided to do whatever it takes to eliminate terrorists and stick to the stand that talks with Pakistan could only be on terror and the issue of PoK.



Secondly, there is little doubt that events in Kashmir, which resulted in a prolonged curfew in the valley, portrayed a last-ditch attempt of the marginalised separatists and their Pak mentors to push the clock back in the state. The organised stone pelting, taking the form of an offensive against security forces, was the handiwork of paid agents of the separatist leaders as it is now clearly established. Jamaat-e-Islami had already lost its ‘indigenous’ character the moment its HuM commander, Burhan Wani, became a heavily-armed terrorist, taking orders from LeT chief in Pakistan, and Dukhtaran-e-Millat leader Asiya Andrabi developed direct links with Hafiz Saeed. Centre has rightly concluded that separatists were ‘stakeholders’ not for India but for Pakistan and that a probe into the covert funding enjoyed by them was in order.



The third point is about the unfortunate political legacy whereby the democratic parties in Kashmir did not muster courage to stop depending on separatists for political gains, despite the fact that a successful political process had kept elected governments in power for two decades. The attitude of permissiveness that the earlier regimes at the Centre had brought to bear on their politics was largely responsible for this. An unequivocal support given to the local coalition partner by the Centre has seen Mehbooba Mufti making an intrepid statement to the effect that it is a small minority of separatists that had instigated even children to use stones for attacking security bunkers and police stations. For the first time, perhaps, the Centre-state grid was in full operation in favour of strong action against the ringleaders behind civic disturbances.



Fourthly, it cannot be denied that a major reason for the noticeable disaffection amongst the people in Kashmir is on account of misgovernance, lack of delivery and corruption. This is the story, however, in many other states, too, and cannot be the justification for the talk of ‘total alienation’ indulged in by vested interests. The Centre would do well to ask the chief minister to run a people-centric and development-oriented administration and execute pending projects within a time frame. Her administration must reach out to the families of youth, assess their difficulties and show empathy in helping them to keep their wards on the path of law. The Kashmir police should be at the forefront in handling the civil stir with the support of the para-military. All educational and medical institutions need to be provided security of armed police —in consultation with their heads — to create an atmosphere of protection and stability.



Last but not the least, it is important to deal with the host of apologists for Pakistan, who crop up from nowhere whenever the sensitive state of J&K faces an external or internal crisis. Once again, they are harping on the familiar line that ‘political process’ in Kashmir required talking to Pakistan. The continuity of democratic rule in the state for two decades, to their mind, does not indicate success of this process. What looked absurd was their suggestion that the answer to a flawed handling of riotous mobs by the state government lay in the resumption of Indo-Pak dialogue. The Centre may have to keep the track-II enthusiasts in check. The strategy on Kashmir should cover the entire matrix of domestic and diplomatic initiatives that are designed to maintain the integrity of J&K and isolate Pakistan internationally.



(The writer is a former director, Intelligence Bureau)



