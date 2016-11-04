Spy's Eye: Intelligence-oriented leadership

The Advent of the Age of Information has redefined the concept of ‘leadership’ and also put in place a set of new parameters about the ways of functioning that make a leader successful. First of all, the new age has demolished the thinking that leaders are born, not made. It has identified certain attributes that constitute the core of leadership, which can be practised and developed provided the person believed that there was a leader in him or her. The traits can be summarised in the acronym DRINKS suggesting that a leader had to be a ‘Decisive’ and ‘Reliable’ individual who had ‘Initiative’, ‘Nerves’ and ability to take ‘Knowledge-based decisions’ and who understood how crucial it was to ‘Save time’. These, in fact, are the essential characteristics of the profession of Intelligence where the classical requirement of distributed leadership comes into play at all levels. A successful leader anywhere thus has to have an ‘intelligence’ orientation to get the best results.



Nobody can be a leader unless he or she is ‘decisive.’ A leader would not dither in the moment of decision-making if there is complete understanding of the facts, freedom from bias or wishful thinking, and strength of self-esteem rather than the ego-ridden empowerment to back it. Decisiveness provides control on the situation at hand.



A person who is not perceived to be ‘reliable’ or trustworthy can never be a leader. Such an individual may be surrounded by flatterers, not followers. A leader is trustworthy only when he or she had the power of authenticity which comes first and foremost from the practice of working only on reliable information. A leader does not leave a gulf between words and deeds and keeps the confidence of those working with him. Like a man of Intelligence, the leader in any situation understands the importance of confidentiality as a tool of success in the competitive environ in which his or her organisation has to operate.



A leader has to be proactive about carrying the set-up forward and has to know that ‘initiative’ flowing top- down all the time, would enhance productivity. A laidback person can never be a leader. Initiative is a product of the spirit of enquiry that in turn helps to keep a person well-informed. Spirit of enquiry is particularly intrinsic to the profession of Intelligence.



A leader needs to have courage that comes from strong ‘nerves’ not muscle power. It is the courage of conviction that the leader works on and this comes from the commitment to a value system and an understanding that no failure is absolute — it is an honest effort that did not bring in the desired result. This is the approach that keeps an Intelligence organisation from feeling deterred by failure.



However, the transformative change that the Age of Information has made to the definition of leadership is that a leader today has to take a ‘knowledge-based’ decision and not a decision coming out of notions of charisma or power of inheritance. Information fills the gap between a decision and a guess and the more complete the information spectrum, the better would be the quality of decision taken on it. Knowledge comes in integral packages and the requirement of being well- informed is met if there was information available on all the aspects of the issue at hand. Today a teacher of children is professionally complete only if — apart from the teaching material — she knew something about child psychology and the phenomenon of stress that working young parents faced over their child’s day at school. Likewise, an entrepreneur who employees both men and women will have to know all about the law on the harassment of women at work place, apart from the usual information on market conditions.



And lastly, the phenomenal speed with which business is conducted in the age of borderless markets and instant connectivity, makes it mandatory for the leader to understand that today time is a resource at par with manpower and money. The leader has to know all about how to ‘save time’. In an organisational setting there are three time savers — elimination of gap between information and decision, minimisation of gap between decision and its implementation, and an organisational ethics by which one ‘works with urgency even when there is no emergency’. These are built into the working of an Intelligence organisation and are worth emulating.



Just as there are leadership traits, there are leadership ways too. The latter are equally essential for success. Good communication, exercise of effective ‘differentiation’ when taking a call, and garnering ‘tacit’ knowledge available within the organisation are the chief requisites of how a leader should function. A good communicator uses words that are unambiguous, logically sequential and concise. A leader can distinguish a major problem from a minor irritant or a short-term matter from a long range issue. And finally, a leader should be aware that vast amount of information is available within the organisation as ‘tacit’ knowledge with the employees, waiting to be tapped. A leader avails of it because he or she knows that ‘nobody knows everything but every body knows something’.



In the new age, change is the only constant and a leader is on test for not only facing a change but also for successfully riding it. Awareness of the ‘big picture’ behind what is in front is crucial to decision-making in such a moment. Financial balance sheets of individual components in the short run may have to be weighed against the brand strength of the whole enterprise and risk evaluation made accordingly. Developments in the House of Tatas have drawn the attention of analysts to this important point about leadership.



(The writer is a former director, Intelligence Bureau)



