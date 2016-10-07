Spy's Eye: Intelligence for corporate success

The word “intelligence” brings to everybody’s mind the domain of national security — which is quite natural — but in today’s world the importance of intelligence extends to all business and professional enterprises whose success depends on gaining an edge over their competitors. The transition from Industrial Age to the Age of Information — consequent on the IT revolution of 1991 — brought about a paradigm shift in what would bring success in a globalised world of instant connectivity and borderless markets.



A competitor could spring upon you from any part of the globe and a smaller player could take a lead on the bigger entity by being ‘smart’ about both product offering and service.



In the Age of Information, the need to know and know quickly has emerged as the key factor dominating business and professional lives. The new mandate is that one has to be welł-informed for making progress quite simply because knowledge-based decision-making is the new mantra of success. Being well-informed means having the right information at the right time and having the information that makes a difference between a decision and a guess. This could be the difference between success and failure. Corporates would like to bring on board executives who are information-savvy.



Intelligence by definition is information that tells you what lies ahead, by way of a risk or an opportunity. Intelligence is information that has the attributes of “reliability”, “timeliness” and “exclusiveness”. This gives the owner an advantage in a competitive environment.



Vast amount of information is available in the public domain by way of publications, online database, media, presentations in conferences and findings of “think tanks”. Major corporations world over make heavy investments in establishing an intelligence division, sometimes in the name of planning or research cell, to churn out intelligence out of the open source information through competent analysis. However, legally valid and ethical means of garnering information through intelligence gathering techniques may also be pressed into use.



Some new practices of enhancing knowledge are emerging in the contemporary world. There is, for instance, a wealth of information within the organisation and outside waiting to be tapped. Interaction with employees, managers and consultants, and feedback from suppliers, bankers and customers are important information resources that often remained under-utilised. It must be remembered that nobody knows everything but everybody knows something.



Garnering “tacit” knowledge from team members or even subordinates is hampered wherever the organisation is hierarchy-driven and informal interactions do not happen. Secondly, sharp observation is a means of enhancing knowledge; often we see without observing, observe without absorbing and absorb without discrimination and this does not help. And finally, the importance of what Albert Einstein famously said — “Imagination is more important than knowledge” — is now fully in play in today's entrepreneurship. In the US, the 9/11 Commission reportedly found fault with the CIA for showing lack of imagination. This was in the context of the information that the agency had received that some suspects taking training in a flying club were interested only in learning how to take off but not in the technique of landing.



The use of “applied Intelligence” is now growing fast in the corporate setting. Studying the competitor involves, among other things, a research on its leadership. It is said that an organisation is as good as its leadership and that a leader is the product of the upbringing, experience and the individual’s “emotional intelligence”. All this is not easily available information. Scan of external environ in which an enterprise has to operate in today’s world, is another task that involves all the skills of collecting and collating information of intelligence value. Anybody planning a huge investment in business in a new country will like to know about its political functioning, law and order situation, economic condition, socio-cultural environ and technological status. In the nineties, the US government reportedly shared its confidential “country” readings with the Corporate America to help the latter in the competitive atmosphere outside. Due diligence for merger and acquisition is yet another important challenge for the intelligence division of any enterprise. Strategically sensitive enterprises may be targeted by the country’s adversaries for infiltration.



Management needs to have 'intelligence screening' at the interview for recruitment. According to an FBI study, nearly 40 per cent of cases of sabotage and data theft could be attributed to subverted insiders. “Insider threat management” is now a crucial part of corporate governance.



In the new age, crucial business decisions require intelligence, not information, which is shared universally as it is produced. Success of a business corporate will now depend on the intelligence- orientation of its organisation. Companies have to become increasingly sophisticated at collecting and analysing information. Insight into needs, environmental forces and trends that others had not noticed is what puts an entity ahead of its rivals. Intelligence is, thus, crucial for both national security and competitive business.



(The writer is a former director, Intelligence Bureau)



