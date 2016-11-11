Spy’s Eye: Pitfalls of a tinted analysis

When a large democracy produces a decisive verdict it clearly shows that a preponderant majority of people in that country have convergence of thought on what would fundamentally serve their common interests. There may be differences amongst them on a score of things of marginal or transient nature but a firm shared perception about what the elected leadership ought to be doing on long term issues of collective well being, becomes their ultimate guide at the polls.



The advent of Donald Trump’s Presidency in the US proves that Americans were impacted by the consistent stand of the Republican nominee — a man who came on the scene from nowhere — for economic prosperity and security of the US above everything else. Trump kept on coming back to this fundamental point amidst all the attacks of his opponents on his persona, political inexperience and unconventional style of taking on his rival. The US election shows that in a free democratic process it is the wisdom of the crowd that prevails ultimately.



I recall that in my comments on Brexit that appeared in a prominent weekly journal on July 3, I had noted that the victory of Brexit was preceded by the ringing slogan of ‘America First’ raised by Trump as the presumptive Republican nominee for US Presidentship. Trump praised the Britons for ‘getting back their country’ and assured them of a flourishing relationship between UK and the US in his charge. My view was that the forced intensity of globalisation had created in both these countries a large base of popular sentiment in favour of a nation-centric approach. Brexit vote reflected a widespread apprehension among the people of the UK that the EU had caused a lowering of the economic standards at home and that the sovereign decision-making had to an extent been seconded to the ‘Brussels Bureaucracy’.



In a matching line Trump asserted that Americans had been taken advantage of by ‘smarter’ countries and claimed that with his familiarity with the world of trade and commerce he would set that right. His promise of jobs at home made an appeal to both Whites and Blacks; it was President Barack Obama’s last minute call for votes of those who ‘loved him’ that seemed to bring in a racial touch.



Where political analysts did not get it right was in the reading of the deep dent made by Trump on the psyche of the average American with his no-holds-barred declaration that he will go all out to protect America against the threat of radical Islam. He made a frontal attack on Hillary Clinton for attempting to be ‘politically correct’ and abstaining from denouncing Islamic radicals. His remark about ‘banning entry of Muslims’ into the US — played up by his opponents as a major foreign policy faux pas — did not take away from the strength he seemed to show to the Americans who still remembered 9/11 and who felt alarmed over the rise of ISIS. Trump’s criticism of immigrants was in the context of drugs and crime mafia and though lacking in political finesse his statement about them became a side matter as the campaign progressed.



The Clinton camp peaked on the strength of her excellence as a speech maker, deep experience with the affairs of the State and combative skills. She seemed to have left the areas of restoration of economic strength and national security totally to Trump by concentrating on international affairs and ‘inclusiveness’ at home. These became matters of political abstraction against the solid campaign points of economy and security maintained by Trump. Clinton campaign in the final phase became totally dependent on running down the persona of Trump for his bashful remarks about women he socialised with and an unsubstantiated presumption that women in America had turned against him. Political analysts ran into the pitfalls of ‘tilts’ and ‘wishful thinking’ and possibly into ‘group think’ — a flaw that had, according to the Commission that looked into the 2003 attack on Iraq, marred the Intelligence analysis done on that country. ‘Group Think’ is the psyche by which the desire for unanimity overtakes the regards for facts.



In the American election analysts underestimated the keenness for change that prevailed in the US after the two terms of Democratic Presidency during which concerns for employment and security had remained undiminished even as personal dynamism and leadership of President Obama was appreciated. Clinton did have to carry the onus of whatever anti-incumbency those eight years of Obama regime had generated. Americans wanted to look inwards and for them Trump seemed to focus just on matters at home. The new President will now be on test for measuring up to the aspirations of his people and the expectations of the world at large. Trump is known as a person who was never a part of the deep ideological divide between Democrats and Republicans — this helps him to draw from the legacy of a successful President like Ronald Reagan.



India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pitched its foreign policy at a point where the world has trust in its declared approach of building bilateral and multilateral relationships for mutual economic benefit and security. The Indian diaspora has earned the goodwill of Trump. There is no reason why the two countries would not keep building their economic cooperation. Trump’s determination to put down Islamic extremism will hopefully bring US and India on the same page as far as the issue of cross-border terrorism facing India was concerned. Indian diplomacy must take an early step to bring this about.



(The writer is a former Director Intelligence Bureau)



