Screen Savour: Highway number

Hindi film songs have a unique relationship with highways. Quite often, the rigours of a long-distance drive are offset by the voices of one’s favourite singers that relax the nerves and ease the monotony of a tedious journey. Whether it is the FM radio or a pre-selected playlist of favourite numbers packed into a pen drive, songs have a unique way of keeping the spirits at a constant state of elation when ensconced inside a moving car.



But of course, there is always the danger of being bored if the radio jockey talks too much and plays songs that may not suit the listener’s mood and taste. In such cases the affect could be quite painful and the only option is either to switch off the radio or change to another station which may not offer the necessary balm.



But this option is seldom resorted to and the driver and his co-passengers continue to fall prey to the jockey’s choices, hoping desperately that the next song would be to his liking. It becomes like a silent game of anticipation, where an occasional number cheers up the listener only to provoke him to irritation with the next uninspiring number and the RJ’s meaningless chatter.



Travelling in a rented cab, alone or with unknown co-passengers carry this risk of unpredictability; but if one is lucky then he could be treated to an endless series of favourite numbers with occasional let-downs. This occurs especially if it happens to be the birth anniversary of a singer, songwriter, music director or an actor: Interspersed with the songs are anecdotes from the artist’s life that make for a cheerful session.



Of course, being in one’s personal car annuls the risk of lacklustre songs because one has the option to prepare a favourite playlist on a pen drive — or, in the absence of such an effort, simply switch off the radio when matters reach a state of heightened irritation and continue to drive: Silence, in such cases could be golden, accentuated by the hum of car AC and the sound of tyres rolling along the metalled highway.



Whatever be the case, it has been observed that there are certain singers and music directors whose art is more conducive to the temperament of a long-distance journey. The names that immediately come to mind are the combo of Kishore-Asha-RD — as they are popularly known. Kishore Kumar belting away to RD Burman’s upbeat compositions, with or without Asha Bhonsle, or Asha crooning sexily in her trademark style evokes a mood that goes along splendidly with the unwavering speedometer needle as the vehicle cruises down the highway, flanked by greenery and hills on both sides, occasionally stimulated by the raindrops pelting across the windshield that adds a layer of sensuousness to the whole experience.



Some of the songs that readily pep up a journey have been invariably from films such as Jawani Diwani, Do Chor, Parichay, Deewar, Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Apna Desh, Caravan, Yadon Ki Baraat, Aa Galey Lag Ja, Heera Panna, Manzil and so many others, all put to tune by the incomparable king of melody — RD aka Pancham. Yeh shaam mastani, Musafir hoon yaaron, Kali palak teri gori, O mere dil ki chain or O hansini and Chura liya immediately lift the mood to a heightened sense of ecstasy.



Somehow, the voices of Mohammad Rafi and Mukesh or the music of the likes of Laxmikant Pyarelal or Shankar Jaikishan, despite their undisputed talent, fail to evoke similar mood in a long-distance journey. Rafi’s iconic Tum jo mil gaye ho from Hanstey Zakhm, composed by Madan Mohan is amongst those rare gems outside the oeuvre of Kishore-Asha-RD that hits the right notes on the highway. Lata Mangeshkar’s golden voice similarly creates that upbeat mood, but only if it emerges from RD’s stable.



This is not to denigrate these singers in any way; just that their idiom and style are more suited to contemplative appreciation whereas Kishore’s and Asha’s voice lend themselves to breezy numbers that have far-reaching consequences on the highway even after more than 40 years of recording.



Well, opinions are ultimately subjective and you are free to choose and prepare your own playlist.



(Ranjan Das is a Mumbai-based filmmaker, instructor and writer)



