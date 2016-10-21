Ruminations: LS daydreams

It is tempting to consider the possibility of a political alternative that challenges the status quo and tries to put established parties in the shade. It has happened earlier and is happening again now, egged on by the vaulting ambition of some politicians and wishful thinking of political romantics.Two names come to mind immediately for being repeatedly tossed up as alternatives mainly to the BJP and Congress: Nitish Kumar and Arvind Kejriwal. At the recently concluded Rajgir convention of the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) where Nitish Kumar was declared party president, there was once again talk of the Bihar chief minister’s impending national role and inevitably questions whether he would be supported as a combined opposition candidate for prime ministership.JD(U) spokesman KC Tyagi barely camouflaged the thinking along those lines among his partymen and indeed many others, so-called political pundits included. What the spokesman said makes interesting reading. At one point, he took what appears to be a rational position when he said that while Nitish is PM material with “secularist, non-dynastic and non-casteist credentials”, there was the practical side that he is from a small party and hence cannot be declared the JD(U)’s prime ministerial candidate. But then, he also said that the Bihar CM is the “most credible face” among other leaders who have the potential to defeat the BJP. And that he had been authorised by the party to forge a non-BJP alliance to defeat communal forces. Read between the lines it endorses the ‘Nitish for PM’ slogan.The Bihar leader and his party are not alone among those aiming to fashion a political alternative, though still ringing their ambition with cautious language. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, heading a fledgling political party just about three years old, true to style feels no need to be encumbered by any kind of circumspection as he puts his party at the head of the race in not one, but two states where elections are due —Punjab and Goa. Amazingly, and for a long time, punters and political pundits said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was coursing to victory in Punjab, riding on the back of the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government’s anti-incumbency and a lacklustre Congress party’s inability to take its place. A reality check, though, is in order. Nitish’s party performed miserably in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Of the 38 seats it contested, the JD(U) won only two. Its vote share was a mere 16.04 per cent and 23 candidates lost their deposit. AAP performed better in Delhi in terms of registering itself on the vote meter. Even though it did not win any of the seven Lok Sabha seats, it got 33.08 per cent of the vote and none of its candidates forfeited the deposit. However, subsequent victories — Nitish’s emphatic win in the Bihar polls last year and Kejriwal’s historic mandate in Delhi —have evidently fanned their respective ambitions.What the Lok Sabha performances convey is that neither party has the organisational base to match its more established and bigger rivals, and does not occupy much mind space when it comes to Lok Sabha elections. As for JD(U) and AAP, both are state parties, despite, at least in AAP’s case, an attempt to spread itself thin by opening units across the country. This is the political equivalent of jobless growth: setting up units without getting the desired returns in electoral wins. The truth it conveys is that neither party has the kind of finances to fund an election — especially AAP in the tough electoral battlegrounds of Punjab and Goa. Election funds do not necessarily have a pejorative connotation. Well-funded parties also reflect broadbased support. For AAP to realise its ambitions will require funds that it cannot raise through its favoured crowd funding route. A social media campaign may have worked well in a smaller, more contiguous area like Delhi. There is no guarantee it will work in Punjab, or even in Goa, which is very different culturally for Kejriwal and other AAP founders.Essentially, parties like JD(U) and AAP and their supporters have failed to read the message behind Narendra Modi’s emphatic Lok Sabha win, that the time is over for unstable coalitions that began in the late ’80s and continued without a break till UPA-II. As has the time for unreal ambitions and unreal growth expectations. So, in the foreseeable future at least there is unlikely to be the kind of situation that had put Chandrasekhar, H.D. Deve Gowda and Inder Kumar Gujral in power, even if briefly. Hence, when Mulayam Singh Yadav chastises son Akhilesh for ruining his chances of becoming PM by not getting him enough Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 general elections, he is being delusional because it is far fetched at present for him to pitch for the prime ministership with the direct backing of a mere 40 or so Samajwadi Party MPs. Then, there is also the matter of being a consensus candidate to be PM, or getting support from other leaders to boost political prospects on new turf. Experience shows that being a regional satrap with all-India ambitions can be a lonely exercise for it has the prospect of immediately alienating those with similar goals. The last two Lok Sabha elections, in 2009 and 2014, witnessed intense battles between these forces that failed to form a rainbow coalition of their own against a dominant political party. As of now there is no indication of received wisdom for regional parties that they will stay together this time around. Which means that short of a miracle, or the emergence of a new political landscape, the whole discussion about installing Nitish as PM or seeing an AAP government in Punjab or Goa is, in truth a bit like stepping into an imaginary kingdom.