Ruminations: Battleground UP - the fight within

Contrary to ordinary perception, a large sinking ship can get people to rush on board — except that it has to be the ship of politics. The raging blood feud in Uttar Pradesh’s Samajwadi Party family has thrown up just such a prospect. Surprising many, and in the light of state assembly polls due next year, both factions of Samajwadi Party — one led by chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and the other by his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, uncle Shiv Singh Yadav and including Amar Singh — appear tobe attracting potential alliance partners.Politicians have indicated and analysts have spoken of a developing grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh, like the one in Bihar last year. However, that is just a measure of what can only be described as ‘hope politics’, a case of exaggerated ambition. This is why. There are reports that Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress has been in touch with Akhilesh, who according to figures collated from sources, could have about 180 out of 229 party MLAs with him. As for Shivpal, he has said that those of the ‘Socialist’ persuasion only, whose views match Ram Manohar Lohia, Charan Singh and Mahatma Gandhi’s will alone be considered for an alliance. Shivpal could have the backing of about 50 MLAs. However, these figures could change quickly depending on shifting loyalties at a time when the cadres seem confused by the developments. Taking on from a similar exercise in Bihar last year, there is already a name for such a coalition — mahagathbandhan or grand alliance. And a common enemy too — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In a sense therefore, this is a Bihar experiment transposed in Uttar Pradesh.Sinking ship or not, there are good reasons for a grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The comeback in Bihar for the non-BJP forces, after being trounced in the 2014 elections, has raised the stakes for them. They now have a chance to get a wider footprint with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In that sense, the state assembly polls will be a trial balloon. Privately, many Congressmen have already thrown in the towel for the 2019 polls and are thinking of a real performance five years later, in 2024. But as they say, politics is the art of the possible. If the Congress manages to win back Punjab, as it is beginning to think it will, it could kickstart a new kind of political conversation than the one right now.That the Congress is seeing the possibility of joining forces with Akhilesh has much to do with the fact that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister has the numbers. He has tried to break the shackles of the party’s Old Guard and their brand of caste and communal politics built on a superstructure of ‘client servicing’ for those who have supported the party since its inception. That struggle would be familiar to the Congress, itself trying to come to grips with a similar tussle. For the moment this alliance alone seems the possible one, though devoid of the scale of a mahagathbandhan.Mulayam should be in for a reality check. Apart from a civil acceptance of Shivpal Yadav’s invitation to the Samajwadi Party’s silver jubilee bash on November 5, the Janata Dal (United)’s reaction to talk on a possible alliance with the Mulayam faction of SP has yet to be uncoded from the optics available. For the moment, it will be safe to consider the response as a ‘will see’. The JD(U) will be in no hurry to forget the way SP had jumped ship in the middle of the Bihar campaign and deserted the JD(U)-led ‘mahagathbandhan’. Then, with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also party president and smug with the title of ‘vikas purush’ or ‘development man’, there are questions on how that agenda will sit with the kind of politics that Mulayam brings to the table — caste politics and the Muslim-Yadav base.The BJP, for its part, is hoping to gain from the caste and communal hotspots in the state in the short-term, realising that a development agenda — like opening the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum in Amethi or the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Allahabad — can only reap benefits over the long-term when the benefits from them begin to register. And if the BJP does not seem to be looking at alliances now, neither is the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Mayawati has generally not been in favour of alliances because the general wisdom has been that while it transfers its vote to the alliance partner, it rarely gains from the latter’s vote base.For now, the idea of a grand alliance or alliances in UP seems to be taking off rather slowly. With about five months to go for the next government to take charge, the lethargy is surprising. In short, mahagathbandhan dreams could well remain just that, dreams. On current indications, with the time left for the state to go into poll mode, even if an alliance or two take place, they are unlikely to have the kind of grand celebratory ring of a war cry to match the Bihar grand alliance that won the bitter fight with the BJP a year ago.