Bringing up baby

IN a country where a third of its children are malnourished, amendments in the maternity bill passed by the Rajya Sabha have come not a moment too soon. The maternity benefits (amendment) bill mandates maternity leave from the earlier 12 weeks to 26 weeks now — a substantial increase that has at its core the aim to promote breastfeeding and aid nutrition.



Breastfeeding for the first six months is believed to be the easiest and most cost-effective way to fight child malnutrition. As the World Health Organisation has pointed out, optimal breastfeeding is so critical that it could save over 800,000 under-5 children every year. The risk of mortality due to diarrhoea and other infections can increase in infants who are either partially breastfed or not breastfed at all. In this context, therefore, the amendments are a very welcome step. But there are some problematic areas as well. Like, for instance, there is no provision for longer paternity leave — the central government does permit a two-week leave, but there is no such provision in the private sector.



This not only relieves fathers of all responsibility of looking after their babies, it also reinforces the deeply entrenched stereotype that the onus of baby care lies solely with the mother. Instead of empowering women, as it had promised, the bill has fallen short on this count. When questioned over this lacunae, the minister for women and child development, Maneka Gandhi, responded that if paternity leave is granted, men will simply misuse it and end up taking a paid vacation. That could have been the case in the previous generation where patriarchal norms ran deep and fathers had little or no role in child-rearing, but not today. Now, in this day and age of nuclear families where both the husband and wife are working, and men are taking an equal part in sharing household chores, is it right to hold such a view? Is it fair to expect only the woman to take time off work and not the man? Rearing a baby involves many other chores besides breastfeeding which men can do adeptly, so why not give them the chance to do that? Agreed, six months is too long a duration but a three-month paternity leave should be perfectly in order.



That way, it will also take care of employment parity among the sexes. Many companies will now be wary of hiring a woman knowing that they will have to give her paid leave of six months, but when it is three months for the man as well, that could narrow the gap in more ways than one. And then, here’s the most basic of all questions — when biologically two people are involved in giving birth to a child, why should only one be responsible for nurturing it?



