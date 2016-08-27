Newsmaker of the Week: The wise owl

He has been appointed the next governor for India’s central bank and would be taking charge on September 6 for a three-year term when the incumbent Raghuram Rajan demits office. The international rating and investment community, economists and think-tanks have hailed his appointment as it signals a likely continuation of the policies of the outgoing governor.Low profile, Urjit Patel, 52, is a man of few words and the world is clueless about what he stands for. Financial markets, banks and companies are anxious to know his stance on various economic issues. During his current tenure as deputy governor, Patel has not spoken at any of the summits organised by industry bodies, or any events unlike his colleagues at the RBI. He has also not given any interviews so far. The RBI website lists only one speech by Patel since he joined as the deputy governor more than three years ago.Even during the RBI’s monetary policy press conferences and interactions with researchers and analysts Patel would speak only when asked by his boss Rajan. In the third-quarter monetary review for 2013-14, when a reporter asked as to why the policy action was hawkish while the stance was dovish, governor Rajan answered the question citing an analogy by Patel. “I think Urjit had a fantastic description. We are niether hawks nor doves, we are actually owls. Urjit would you like to elaborate?" asked Rajan.“Well, an owl is traditionally a symbol of wisdom, so we are neither doves nor hawks but owls and we are vigilant when others are resting,” remarked Patel.Perhaps, besides his strong credentials, it is this habit of speaking less that made him a perfect choice for the Narendra Modi led BJP government that was embarrassed on many counts by Rajan’s frequent comments and advice on various government policies. While Rajan cautioned the government against its Make in India scheme's effort to make India a global manufacturing hub, arguing that India had missed that bus and suggested that the policy should be Make for India, Patel in stark contrast heartily appreciated the scheme. “The Make in India vision/strategy is apposite and provides a much needed ‘focal point’ to inculcate durable competitiveness in key sectors of our economy,” said Patel at an awards function.Patel was one of the four names on the table during last week's meeting between prime minister Modi and finance minister Jaitley. Patel was the first choice for Modi among the other three contenders — chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian, former chief economic advisor and currently World Bank's chief economist Kaushik Basu, and former RBI deputy governor and now India's representative at International Monetary Fund Subir Gokarn.Patel is someone who is well-versed with the changing dynamics of Indian economy since early 1990s and has worked with various governments starting with P V Narasimha Rao in the early 1990s. Patel had caught the attention of Rao, his then finance minister Manmohan Singh and commerce minister at the time, P Chidambaram, when he was selected by the International Monetary Fund to head its India office.When in the finance ministry, in the mid 1990s, Patel drafted the first report to create the Infrastructure Finance Development Company (IDFC), monitoring its birth and later playing a key role for some years. He also led Reliance’s energy operations, a job he held for two years. He was a non-executive director on the board of Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) in 2005-06.In his current position as deputy governor at RBI, he was given an extension this January after he completed three years. As a deputy governor, Patel was in charge of the monetary policy and research department and headed a committee that introduced landmark changes including a switch to inflation-targeting and adopting consumer prices as the new benchmark instead of wholesale prices.His value to the government of the day can also be gauged by what the then prime minister Manmohan Singh wrote to the home ministry, “He is very important for the country,” when the Kenya-born Patel applied for an Indian passport in 2013 to become the deputy governor at RBI.However, it would be a mistake if someone considers Patel to be reticent. In January 2012 while in Brookings, Patel along with his colleague Gangadhar Darbha co-authored a hard-hitting report criticising the then governor D Subbarao and the RBI for quietly moving away from its medium-term objective of 3 per cent inflation. He criticised Subbarao for stating most of India’s inflation was supply-side driven and monetary policy had limited scope for driving it down. “This is an astonishing series of nihilistic statements — unassisted by evidence or even a hint of scientific thoroughness — from the central bank head pleading either hopelessness on account of India being a large and diverse Federal entity, or, a form of muddled eclecticism,” wrote Darbha and Patel.“What is clear is that persistence of elevated inflation is agreeable to some policy makers. The authorities want to take credit for India's growth performance but stay blameless on the price front — a case of heads I win, tails you lose," they said in the report.