Newsmaker of the Week: Uneasy truce

The five-day drama ended in a shattering anti-climax in the Samajwadi Party on Friday with SP president Mulayam Singh Yadav proving, once again, that he is the boss and what’s more important, the boss is always right. Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav were compelled, some would say chastened, by Mulayam Singh Yadav to call for a truce –albeit, an uneasy one—and laid down all the terms of the endearment.



In his capacity as chief of the Samajwadi Party, he made it abundantly clear that all the portfolios that had been taken away from brother Shivpal would be returned to him and he would also remain state president. In the same vein, he ruled that chief minister Akhilesh Yadav would play a major role in ticket distribution, once the state goes to elections early next year.



Shivpal Yadav’s resignation from the council of ministers, had already been rejected by the chief minister around midnight on Thursday, even though it was clear that there was no love lost between chacha and bhatija. Implicit in Akhilesh’s rejection is the strong hand of papa Mulayam. In what appears to be a major climb-down, Akhilesh Yadav – much against his will - has also been asked to reinstate Gayatri Prajapati who had been sacked by him on Monday. In a face-saver, Prajapati, may not be given the mining portfolio this time.



The merger of the Qaumi Ekta Dal is also likely to be formalised now. On Friday, Mulayam made it amply clear to all – if indeed if was required to do so - that no leader in the party would be allowed to draft his own agenda. This needless to say, included Akhilesh and Shivpal.



Addressing party leaders at the SP office on Friday morning, Mulayam Singh Yadav declared that he is “in control” and all differences between the bickering family members had been sorted out. He announced that the sacked Gayatri Prajapati would be re-instated and there would be no action against him.



Then the wily socialist he attacked his own party men, in no uncertain terms: “Till I am here, there cannot be any internal dispute. Someone has given an opportunity to the media to say all these things. Our own people have given an opportunity to the media”.



More than most in this rather large political family, Mulayam Singh Yadav is acutely aware of the importance of elections and more importantly, of winning them. The forthcoming elections have become far more crucial, not just because the Yadav family has a very large representation in the Lok Sabha and the state cabinet, but also because good family name is on the line. “We have worked very hard in the past five years. Everyone has worked together. Till I am there, there will be no division in the party. This is our Samajwadi Party family and minor differences exist everywhere”, he said in tone, dripping with emotion. Son Akhilesh looked suitably chastised. Speaking at a programme organised by a news channel in Lucknow around the same time, he was candid enough to admit that he would do anything to keep his father Mulayam Singh Yadav happy. “I met Netaji (Mulayam) this morning and told him that I will do anything that he wants. However, we have also decided not to allow any outsider (read Amar Singh) to meddle in our affairs. There is no war between me and my uncle Shivpal Yadav. I will not let outsiders come between us and I will be meeting my ‘chacha’ at his house”, he said. Asked whether he was referring to ‘uncle’ Amar Singh as an outsider, Akhilesh was more forthright: “I will not call him uncle anymore”. Nonetheless, presumably under the express orders of his father, the chief minister was contrite, when talking about his decision to strip uncle Shivpal of his portfolios. “I felt bad when I was suddenly removed from the state president’s post and you all saw my reaction. Certain things happen with age”. It would have been interesting if someone had asked him what were the things that “happen with age.”



To another question, Akhilesh was at his candid best. The family war was not due to him, but because of the chair he was occupying. “The one at the top is often alone”, he added, a touch philosophically.



While Samajwadi Party workers heaved a sigh of relief at the announcement of the truce, senior party leaders remained skeptical and suggested that matters are far more complicated than they look, particularly when it comes to distribution of party tickets for the assembly elections. For all political parties, not just the SP, that is the crunch time. Another meeting was held later in the afternoon at the residence of Mulayam Singh Yadav in which Shivpal and Akhilesh were both present. This tripartite meeting cleared the cobwebs of doubt and also the is understandings that had arisen in recent weeks between the leaders.



