Newsmaker of the Week: Power player

It ain't over till it's over.” American football legend Yogi Berra's quote perfectly fits Ratan Naval Tata, a man with a ready, sometimes intimidating list of unfinished business. The Cyrus Mistry case is a tell-all about the essential RNT, the initials he was referred by at work — a man who primes himself for the long haul, is unafraid of rough tackles and has the ability to uncurl himself and explode into a burst of speed with eyes menacingly fixed on the touch line at the end of the field.Which is why he is relevant in Indian business after retirement, and why his investments, even those as angel investor, make news four years after he left Bombay House as chairman. To ever concede he has retired is to admit to blindness.It would have been naive to have gone by the apparent symbolism of his last day as Tata chairman in January 2013. He was away in Pune, not at the Tata headquarters in Fort, Mumbai. Could it be that he was walking into the sunset, finally? The events of the past few days should answer that question. RNT, it now appears, was watching, assessing and strategising all the time.This trait has been taken to the level of an art form by Ratan Tata — giving the impression that he is ambling along when he is only thinking of the next item on the agenda. So, when he left, the Tata ‘salt-to-software’ conglomerate was the largest business group in the land valued at roundabout Rs 4,75,000 crore.Rewind some 55 years to the early Sixties when Ratan Tata returned to India as a Cornell-educated architect. He had adopted his architectural style from the great late nineteenth-early twentieth century American architect Frank Lloyd Wright who, influenced by the flat landscape of the American Midwest had developed what became known as the prairie style that highlighted open spaces. That style set the foundations of the Prairie School of architecture. In Jamshedpur, where Ratan Tata went after Cornell, he designed two houses in the city's Circuit House area for Tata bigwigs — both inspired by Wright's open prairie style.All nice and idyllic, which once again only served to camouflage RNT's true nature. In the next two decades or so, when he was in his mid-40s, he leapfrogged over everyone else to be considered J. R. D. Tata’s successor. And then as boss of Tata Industries prepared a vision paper on the way forward for the business. It spoke about the new direction that the House of Tatas should take, focussing on information technology, biotechnology and telecom. It was about big dreams that explain the Corus acquisition, the need to have Landrover and Jaguar in the garage and to build the Nano with its philosophy rooted in grassroots India and Tata ethics.The fine print of that document also read that the old style businesses of the company, like steel, hotels, beverages and chemicals would not be its mainstay. With an indulgent JRD at the helm giving him a free hand, Ratan Tata went about the task of putting his plan to work. And he did not take much time to build a reputation for being the enfant terrible of the Tatas.There were many landmarks in this period, but the most significant would be the way he neutralised the three powerful Tata satraps, incidentally all handpicked by JRD and groomed by him — Russi Mody, Darbari Seth and Ajit Kerkar. Russi Mody’s would rank as the biggest fight of them all because he was a corporate icon in his own right and had at one time been considered as the man who would take on the Tata mantle from JRD. On the one side was this man who had risen from the shop floor — Mody went to Harrow and Oxford but started out as an office assistant in Tisco — to become chairman of one of the prized Tata properties, with dreams and ambitions of his own. On the other was a much younger man, who wanted to see a different Tata group with an all-new focus and was prepared to do the long haul to have it his way. It was destined to be a bitter fight and it was. Eventually Mody left Tisco, a bitter man, his dreams of succeeding JRD and of installing his legal heir Aditya Kashyap as Tisco boss in shreds. Mody retired to a life of luxury which he lived with trademark flamboyance, staying mostly in Kolkata. It was only much much later that the two repaired their relationship, which both RNT and Mody acknowledged.With the biggest of the three satraps defeated, RNT went to work on the two others. Seth did not give much trouble and moved on. Kerkar did and RNT was equal to the fight. This was 1997. Kerkar was publicly accused by Tata bosses of FERA violation. It was only a matter of time that the famous boss of Indian Hotels capitulated. Kerkar gave in at a board meeting soon after, inviting RNT to sit on the chairman’s highback.In a period of about 15 years since he first outlined his strategy in the early Eighties, Ratan Tata was able to put his stamp on the company. For the sheer intensity of what Bombay House went through, it could be likened to a vicious twister. In the meanwhile, he had also become Tata Sons chairman by now. The period summed up RNT for what he was — that he was ready for the rough tackle and had the confidence in himself that he would get to the touch line, outrunning the others trying to trip him. He could be visionary and conciliatory, but he could also be ice-cold and taciturn. And in his mind there was no place for defeat.An abiding picture of RNT stands out, of him outside the Taj Palace Hotel and Towers in Mumbai in 2008 after the terrorist strike. He was impeccably dressed as always and looked unflappable, only the sea breeze ruffling his hair. One can guess what was going through his mind from how things moved thereafter. Over the next two years or so, the hotel would be refurbished and opened to the public, also sensitively remembering the victims, displaying a typical Tata value system. It also showed spunk.Like JRD, RNT has his close group of confidantes. He rarely takes a step forward without hearing them out. Those men include Nusli Wadia, R Krishna Kumar and Rain Karanjawala. These House of Tatas honchos are likely to be the ones he is going to lean on in the coming days as Bombay House fights off the rearguard action from Cyrus Mistry and tries to steady the Tata ship. The takeaway from the recent power tussle at Bombay House is that when it comes to RNT, the more things change with him, the more they remain the same. In the epilogue to R. M. Lala’s book on the Tatas, Ratan Tata writes: “I would hope that my successors would never compromise and turn to soft options to meet their ends.....” Those words written in 2003 seem prescient in the context of the Cyrus Mistry episode.