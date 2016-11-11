Newsmaker of the Week: Man on a mission

Had Prime Minister Narendra Modi been a cricket player, commentators would have applauded him for his big match temperament — the man who the team turns to in a crisis. When he strides on to the pitch, he is already halfway to winning because his reputation precedes him. In expected fashion, he puts his stamp on the proceedings. One man out of 22, watched by millions, and he is the only one people talk about.It is tough to describe the true nature of the demonetisation exercise that Modi kicked off on Wednesday night in a dramatic special address to the nation. In inter galactic terms, it could be likened to the Big Bang for the sheer power it symbolises and the shake-up it promises. In a $2 trillion economy, with the great Indian wedding season underway, and two important state elections round the corner in which the Bharatiya Janata Party will be a key player, Modi has taken a step that has the potential for being extremely disruptive.It requires raw courage to do this. And an abiding sense of destiny. Sometimes a person like Modi can indeed be disruptive, but this is born of the certainty and the confidence of being infallible. Repeatedly in the course of his Prime Ministership, Modi has alluded to a divine force that has identified him for the prime ministership. "Shayad isi kaam ke liye mujhe choona gaya hai. (Perhaps I have been picked for this work)." It will be wise not to mistake this for humility. It is quite the opposite — the conviction and the simultaneous marketing of the belief that he is the chosen one. The subtext tells the story of a man with a driving sense of mission. Without that, it would be impossible to have the political will to reduce about Rs 18 lakh crore worth of currency notes to worthless pieces of paper.Arrogant he might be, but Modi is continuously work in progress. In early 2003, roundabout a year after the Gujarat riots that had threatened to hobble him politically, during an interaction with industrialists, he was pushed on to the back foot with questions on his actions during the riots because he was the chief minister. He was seething when he returned home, but instead of sulking, he pulled something out of the hat to draw the very business community to the state. So, four months after the disappointing meeting with industrialists he hosted the first edition of the 'Vibrant Gujarat' show that has now become a key element in the Gujarat model of development. There is a minor story that goes with this. Atal Bihari Vajpayee's BJP-led NDA government was in power in the centre at the time. The industry body that had embarrassed Modi lost favour with the government and another took its place.The corporate world is full of stories of how easily he makes friends with businessmen, especially when he needs them. At that first 'Vibrant Gujarat' conclave, Modi used his Gujarat connection with the Ambanis, and virtually gave Mukesh Ambani the responsibility for the state's industrial development. Then again, displaying perfect timing, when Ratan Tata was facing problems in Bengal over the Nano plant, he sent an SMS inviting the Tata chairman to shift base to Gujarat. The Sanand plant is a result of that interaction.Yet, in the fine print of every relationship he builds in the corporate world is a clause which seems to suggest that favours are not to be expected in perpetuity. Last year, as a corporate espionage scandal broke in Delhi, it emerged that a Reliance Industries employee had been funding it. The Ambanis got no help to push the matter under the carpet. They disowned their executive in public. The Ambanis also continue to battle some of the cases that had been filed against them during the Congress-led UPA regime. Meanwhile, it is believed that Gautam Adani has got pride of place as the businessman closest to Modi. This is relative. Modi has built walls that have generally restricted access of captains of industry to the Prime Minister's Office.At the root of this is his almost manic insistence that he be kept above board and beyond controversy. It determines the fungibility of his team members: an aggressive and controversial Smriti Irani being replaced by low profile and avuncular Prakash Javadekar as human resource development minister. Former close confidante Arun Jaitley, battling the fallout from Delhi and District Cricket Association's internal politics, is no longer the eyes and ears of the Prime Minister. In his place is Manohar Parrikar. Modi's dictum is straightforward: nothing should disrupt his agenda or force him to digress from his sense of mission. It is what has got him to rise above his BJP and RSS persona.To return to the theme of his big match temperament. For months, his government has been hammered for not being able to deliver on its promise of rooting out unaccounted wealth, the highlight of the BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha campaign fought against the backdrop of a scandal-ridden UPA-II government. No one, least of all his finance minister, was able to put anything on the table beyond the inconsequential bits. So, in came Modi, announced demonetisation to the nation, and owned up to it as his very own decision, a move that has been hailed globally. In the space of two short days, he seems to have wrested the initiative back from political opponents and restored the reputation of his government on the black money issue with this one nuclear-powered hoick of the bat.