Newsmaker of the Week: Great gambler

Steve Jobs, the Apple co-founder who changed the world with his edgy products, once famously said: “Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn’t matter to me. Going to bed at night saying we’ve done something wonderful, that’s what matters to me.” Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, would have surely read Jobs’ quote. For what he is trying to do with Reliance Jio is following this underlying credo.Like Capt. Gopinath who ushered in affordable flying, Ambani made voice cheaper in his earlier telecom venture, Reliance Infocomm. Now in his second shot 13 years later, he is trying to replicate the price war strategy by altering the dynamics of Indian telecom. In a game changing initiative, he has made voice and texting free and is playing price warrior on high speed data. One can argue that Jio has been in the works for six years, but most consumers reckon that it is worth the wait.The key for Ambani is to capture what is already a mature telecom market with his pincer as he bushwhacks established players Airtel, Vodafone and Idea with his pricing imperative. The challenge though is different this time, not only does he want to grab the bottom of the pyramid user who should lap up his free voice and SMS offering, but he needs to plug and play into the top of the pyramid, the post paid and other data users. As India itself gravitates from being just a voice to a high speed data market, Jio has to transform into a customer focused and service company, one that cares for consumers and their needs and whims. This will require an organisational change for Reliance has in the past failed with its customer facing intent. Large-sized project execution is Ambani's forte. And he has successfully stuck to that, be it petrochemicals or retail or telecom.He thinks big, executes thoroughly and leaves nothing to chance. And he is making the mother of all bets this time around. The Rs 1.5 lakh crore gamble in the telecom sector could completely change the way Indians use their mobile phones.His second entry into telecom sector like the previous time could be totally disruptive. Apart from wireless broadband connectivity offering superior voice and data services on an all IP networks, Jio will be offering digital services in communication, financial services, entertainment and government-citizen interfaces.And the first salvo has already been fired. While addressing Reliance Industries shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM) last week, Ambani said what was mostly an open secret, trade-free being the operative word. While launching his telecom venture Reliance Jio, he announced that Indians no longer have to pay for talking on their mobile phone. Customers will be charged only for the data usage, while they could talk free on their mobile.Ambani, who will turn 60 next year, made the grand reentry into a business which according to him will be a game changer for the country. It is a big gamble without doubt. He has taken on a net debt of close to Rs 1.5 lakh crore mainly to roll out of Jio. Reliance, which has the highest cash balance, is also one of the highly indebted companies in the country. While it’s debt stood to Rs 1,86,692 crore as of June, its cash balance stood at Rs 90,812 crore as of March 2016. Bulk of this money has been sunk into the telecom roll out.It is going to be a big battle. And his rivals —mainly Airtel, Vodafone and Idea — are not sitting tight. Charges and counter-charges are being made (see page 14 interconnect battle).Now customer acquisition and retention is going to be a big challenge. Ambanis are not known for customer-centric business as they have thrived in highly regulated sector.In an industry where customer churn is high: 24 per cent of customers switch mobile operators every year, more than customer acquisition Ambani will have to offer something compelling to keep the customer on board. He is targeting 100 million customers in two years.But this could be a makeover for the group. And that could be the reason he has roped in the NextGen Ambanis into the game. Both his daughter and son were actively involved in Jio rollout—giving the soft touch.Unlike the 2002 attempt, Ambani can’t afford to fail this time around.Shareholders who have backed Ambanis over the past four decades are getting nervous as the stock has underperformed the market for several years now.The big questions in the 40th year of RIL IPO next year will the RIL stock see a break out.Corporate titans like Ambani shape their own destinies, using chance as a commodity to plot their and the nation's future. After all, corporate destinies are tied to the nation’s. If the country takes a giant leap, the corporate titan simultaneously bounds ahead.