Newsmaker of the Week: Fall in line

This battle is not fought with a bat and ball over a 22-yard strip. Yet, its fallout could completely change the way cricket is run in this cricket crazy country. Though the climax to the BCCI-Lodha Committee fracas just got delayed by 10 days with the Supreme Court postponing its hearing in the case until October 17, it has made it clear that it’s time the world’s richest cricket body stops acting like “lords above the law.”Though the Supreme Court provided a little breather to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it also dealt a blow to it by announcing that the state cricket bodies will not disburse the funds already given to them by the BCCI without passing a resolution to implement the court ordered reforms. The court also said that the board would not release any more money to any association without the associate filing an affidavit saying it will implement the Lodha panel reforms.The apex court has sent a loud and clear message that the BCCI better fall in line by giving it an ultimatum to uphold the Lodha panel recommendations. The Supreme Court had appointed the three-member committee, led by former chief justice of India RM Lodha, in January 2015 to look into the functioning of the BCCI and suggest necessary amendments to its constitution. The panel submitted its recommendations on January 4. Consequently, the BCCI, along with several state associations, approached the apex court raising objections to many of the recommendations put forth by the Lodha panel.The spat took an ugly turn after BCCI president Anurag Thakur lashed out in public at the Lodha panel, accusing them of causing ‘reputational taint and damage’ to the Indian cricket board. But the Lodha panel too upped the ante by stating in its report to the Supreme Court that the BCCI has created ‘serious impediments’ in the implementation of reforms and that all existing office-bearers of the board be replaced by a caretaker panel of administrators. Though the BCCI, at its special general meeting last week, agreed to implement the important recommendations of the panel, it’s still not in accord with few key reforms that include age restriction of 70 years for board officials, the tenure cap of nine years with cooling-off periods and the one-state-one-vote policy.If one looks closely, the main reason for which BCCI office bearers are opposing these reforms is that if implemented, they will clip their own wings. The Lodha panel has strongly recommended doing away with politicians and bureaucrats in the cricket board’s hierarchy. Almost all cricket associations in our country comprise politicians. It’s a difficult link to break. Before becoming the prime minister, Narendra Modi was the president of Gujarat State Cricket Association and was succeeded by BJP president Amit Shah. Finance minister Arun Jaitley headed Delhi cricket while the present board president Anurag Thakur too has direct political association. NCP chief Sharad Pawar once again became the head of Mumbai Cricket Association last year. And it’s not unfair for the Supreme Court to ask how much time could such individuals devote to the day-to-day activities of running a cricket body. Similarly, agreeing with the age cap of 70 years for board officials recommended by the Lodha panel is important if the board really wants former cricketers to play a bigger role in the running of cricket affairs.The tough stand taken by the court is indication enough that the Indian cricket board can no longer take things easy and it’s time it starts behaving like a truly accountable body. Politicians and industrialists becoming administrators invariably leads to conflict of interest, which is in abundance in the day-to-day running of the board. There is almost zero transparency when it comes to BCCI’s financial affairs. No body knows where does all the money comes from and where does it go. The BCCI calls itself a private club. But it handles crores of rupees and so must open itself to scrutiny like any other corporate organisation.As things stand now, unless the reforms are implemented with urgency, the Indian cricket board could well find itself in danger of being taken over.