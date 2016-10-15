Newsmaker of the Week: Battle-ready minister

Politics as the art of the possible, a phrase sometimes taken too literally by politicians to their own detriment, has more to do with the chisel than the sledgehammer. To associate a person with the phrase would sooner bring to mind ‘mountain man’ Dashrath Manjhi than Conan the Barbarian.There are some apparent set patterns in the way this works. Consider, the sound and fury of an after midnight cross-border operation, with the fight taken to the enemy’s home. It is shorn of all the messy-gory details about blood and bodies when it is brought into public domain. The sanitised nationalism-neutral term to describe the attack to the nation is ‘surgical strike’. No chest beating, no sledgehammer here, just conveying that a so-called surgical strike falls in the realm of the art of the possible: what, according to the government of the day, had not been attempted before had now been achieved. Period.Hence, it comes as a bit of a surprise that a senior opposition leader should speak in openly disparaging terms about a consummate politician like defence minister Manohar Parrikar. When AK Antony, Parrikar’s predecessor as defence minister — a former chief minister and a seasoned politician by all accounts — said that “somebody should control” Parrikar, it did cause a bit of a shake-up. That sort of remark is reserved for pesky newcomers to politics yet to be tutored in the art of political discourse.When Antony made the remark, he was evidently riled by Parrikar’s brush dismissal of Congress party claims that the latest surgical strike against Pakistan-based terrorist launch pads, a retaliation for the September 18 Uri attack, were not the first of their kind. There were others, like the one in 2011. Parrikar on his part dismissed that and other earlier Indian armed forces’ operations across the Pakistan border as no more than ‘covert operations’, a less fancied term than a ‘surgical strike’. Antony’s anger ties in well with the present nationalistic mood, one that seeks to target anyone who seeks to question army actions, or for that matter even the government’s actions and motives.There has been no stopping Parrikar in recent times, let alone control. Like the military men he meets, Parrikar obviously believes in a relentless series of strikes, not just to quell the country’s enemies but political opponents as well. And in doing so he is making his own rules. So, questioning the army immediately draws accusations of being seditious when it comes to others. In his own case it becomes a virtue.There is something else he is drawing — a new cut-off date in India’s political calendar. This could require some elucidation. Parrikar had proposed Narendra Modi’s name as the party’s prime ministerial candidate at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Goa Conclave in 2013. He is in every way a Modi acolyte. That admiration is assuming interesting proportions. The cut-off date in the Indian political calendar he could be credited with identifying is to divide developments between the period ‘Before Modi’ and the one ‘After Modi’. It is there in what he says. The latest surgical strikes across the Line of Control in Pakistan, for instance, is credited by him to Modi, that nothing like this ever happened, all claims to the contrary are false, and that Modi alone could have taken a decision like the surgical strike — a clear break, according to him, from the earlier circumspection in acting against Pakistan to the current decisive and muscular foreign policy.Parrikar’s competitiveness also has him ever spoiling for a fight, with the minister often attacking political opponents without provocation on clearly innocuous issues. According to news reports, when he was recently asked whether he actually dressed down to portray the image of a simple man, he shot back that he was the best-dressed Indian defence minister, much better turned out than all his predecessors. Then, at a political rally in Maharashtra, he concurred with the remarks of a party colleague who described him as a simple man. But he did not stop at that, saying he did not use his simplicity to win votes like another IIT graduate — Parrikar went to IIT Bombay and graduated in 1978. It was a taunt aimed at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, one of the BJP’s most vocal political opponents.The image of Parrikar that emerges is of a man at peace with himself perhaps but in a state of constant engagement, even war with his opponents. That is a far cry from his political image when he was chief minister of Goa, a disarming politician who could show up unescorted on the streets or beaches of Goa at night, a man who made Goa the permanent venue for the International Film Festival of India at a time when the United Progressive Alliance was in power at the centre, a politician who built a reputation for probity in public life. However, the big stage that a defence minister’s portfolio offers him, has given a new, combative edge to him, one that aims only at demolishing what comes in the way.