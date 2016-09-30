Newsmaker of the Week: Against all odds

With midnight surgical strikes this week the Indian Army has shed its politically imposed inertia of several decades. In doing so, it has given the message that despite dealing with a sluggish bureaucracy, strained civil-military ties and amid military hardware deficit, it remains a force as potent as any on the face of this earth.The strikes conducted against suspected militants in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were the first direct military response to an attack on an army base on September 18, which has raised several questions, including its efficiency and the system under which it is functioning.Talking about India’s strategic position, The Economist has recently painted a dire picture. “To many Indians, their country’s strategic position looks alarming. Its two biggest neighbours are China and Pakistan. It has fought wars with both, and border issues still fester. Both are nuclear-armed, and are allies with one another to boot. China, a rising superpower with five times India’s GDP, is quietly encroaching on India’s traditional sphere of influence, tying a “string of pearls” of alliances around the subcontinent. Relatively weak but safe behind its nuclear shield, Pakistan harbours Islamist guerrillas who have repeatedly struck Indian targets; regional security wonks have long feared that another such incident might spark a conflagration.”Amidst such dire strategic positioning, repeated penetrations by guerrillas of heavily guarded forward military bases have put the Indian Army under some sort of scrutiny. As have scandals in the purchase of arms, corruption in lower as well as upper rungs of the forces and unnecessary legal battles that have dogged the world’s second-largest standing army, only behind the Peoples’ Republic of China.With fighting experience in a variety of terrains and situations, India’s armed forces have topped the list of global arms importers since 2010. With its courage and never-say-die spirit it looks good on paper, but there are chinks in its armour, as most of its weaponry is outdated or ill maintained.But experts see the problem with the Indian army in its structural system. The three services function as separate fiefdoms, and there is very little by way of communication between them. The ministry of defence, which heads them, has no military men inside and like other ministries in the country, is dominated by bureaucrats. “They seem to think a general practitioner can perform surgery,” Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, who has worked as a consultant for the ministry, has been quoted as saying.Despite this bleakness, the Indian army, which inherited the legacy of the British Indian army, has added several glorious chapters in its annals. It has been involved in four wars with neighbouring Pakistan and one with China. It has also accomplished major operations including Operations Vijay, Meghdoot and Cactus, besides peacetime exercises like Operation Brasstacks and Exercise Shoorveer.It has been an active participant in numerous United Nations-peacekeeping missions all over the globe, including the ones in Cyprus, Lebanon, Congo, Angola, Cambodia, Vietnam, Namibia, El Salvador, Liberia, Mozambique and Somalia.Delve deeply into the history of India’s armed forces and it is evident that it has played a crucial role in keeping alive the ambitions of Pax-Britannica in both the world wars. As many as 1.3 million Indian soldiers served in World War I (1914–1918) for the allies and 74,187 Indian troops made the supreme sacrifice in action. It fought again for the allies in the World War II, and about 87,000 Indian soldiers laid down their lives to protect the honour of the Union Jack.In the post-independence era, Indian’s contribution in the Bangladesh liberation war of 1971 is part of modern history. Under the command of Lt General JS Arora, the Indian army entered Dhaka and forced Pakistani forces to surrender on December 16, 1971. More than 90,000 Pakistani prisoners of war were taken by India, as Pakistan’s general officer commanding Lt. Gen AAK Niazi signed the instrument of surrender.This crushing defeat made Pakistan an even more bitter and avowed enemy of India. Since then, it has constantly involved itself in covert operations against India. The terror modules created on Pakistani territory are recurring headaches for the Indian establishment, but to foil the neighbour’s designs, the army has covered miles in efficiency through yudh abhyas (war exercises) with global powers including the US, Russia, Japan and China.With its combat doctrine of effectively utilising holding and strike formations, the Indian Army is perpetually working on improving its strike power. It is also looking at enhancing the capabilities of its special forces. With India’s increasing global role and its requirement for protection of Indian interests in far off shores, the army and navy have jointly planned a marine brigade.In this capability enhancement, the role of para (Special Forces) has become very crucial in modern warfare. The Special Forces, which are basically from Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment, are tasked with missions such as special operations, direct action, hostage rescue, counter-terrorism, unconventional warfare, special reconnaissance, foreign internal defence, counter-proliferation, counter-insurgency, seek and destroy and personnel recovery.Last year, they successfully accomplished counter insurgency operations in Myanmar and destroyed two militant camps one each of NSCN (K) and KYKL, along the Indo-Myanmar border.Again on Wednesday night, they carried out surgical strike against militants across the Line of Control in PoK.As clouds of war hang over Indian subcontinent with this operation, the nation can repose faith in the firepower of the Indian army, which seems to have got ample freedom to give a befitting reply to any aggression under a strong government at the Centre.