MoodIndigo: Hittin' where it hurts

Tuesday night going into Wednesday was an important night — two big stories were breaking, both unexpected. One was the Prime Minister’s unexpected address at 8 p.m. (IST), and the other was the result of the US Presidential campaign, a culmination of 18 months of campaigning by the two candidates.



The sudden announcement of the Prime Minister’s address drove TV news channels into auto mode, quickly switching their programming and placing the nightly news debates in abeyance. This was going to be big, and it was. The Prime Minister took his time getting to the point and social media was aflutter with what was coming; some linked his address rather ominously to his meeting with the Chief of Staffs of the armed forces and the tensions at the border. Others began their heckling.The Prime Minister carried on — first in Hindi, laying the ground for what was to follow. The demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1000 notes, to put it in simple terms at the stroke of the midnight hour, these two currency notes would be paper, as good as monopoly money, an unprecedented assault on black money. It was to be PM Modi’s tryst with fighting black money decisively and like no government has ever done before. There were options to change currency held in hand, but quite obviously it would need to be declared. There has never been anything quite like this when it comes to taking on black money.



The Prime Minister, despite his overwhelming mandate and clear majority in the Lok Sabha has been careful not to misread his mandate. Despite the flexing of fringe right wing groups, who often try and assert their agenda or the insinuations and charges of his critics, who are waiting for him to manifest their fear mongering, often drawing an untenable equivalence, that reduces even credible opposition to “crying wolf”. It’s happening again, opposition political parties (barring a few) have deep dived into this issue trying to claim a moral high ground by highlighting the inconveniences associated with this measure; without stating the obvious one that every Indian familiar with the political system knows, this hits the political class hard.



Between the time the Prime Minister took office and today, there are 15.2 crore (as per latest figures) bank accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana scheme. This programme that is aimed at the financial inclusion of the poor as well as extending banking facilities, overdraft and loan options on a zero balance scheme, has changed the lives of millions. It’s also going to help them today when they need to change the currency they hold. Furthermore it will encourage others to open accounts now and empower themselves. Although the demonetisation move was a surprise one, timed to take the “black to white” market by surprise, this step has not been one carried out in isolation. There have been measures in place that would facilitate this transition, measures that were widely promoted, communicated and encouraged, the most visible of them being the Jan Dhan Yojana. Demonistisation has caused inconvenience, and no amount of preparation (even revealing the move before hand) would have mitigated it, such a drastic switch was going to hit people, for reasons they could state and for reasons that they would be unable to and would need a surrogate excuse for. But the fact that it has been received with appreciation by most despite these inconveniences suggests that the Prime Minister who is closing in on the half-way mark of his term in office is in step with what the public expects from a government led by him. While “vikas” may have been the buzzword along with the “achche din” promise giving his campaign an optimistic message, the disgust with the years of corruption and scams after scams associated with the UPA regime had even turned non-BJP voters in his favour. This move doesn’t fix all the ills of corruption, but it is an unprecedented and bold step in that direction.



As I write this, on television there are visuals of Rahul Gandhi at the SBI branch on Parliament Street waiting in line with others to change Rs 4,000. However, this show of solidarity has gone terribly wrong, he has now been whisked away inside the bank and the others in the queue (one man who has been waiting since 10 am) is calling out VVIP racism. The difficulty of being Rahul Gandhi continues, but the on cue presser by the Congress has serendipitously taken over this temporary outrage, cutting off the irate man. And that’s what this is all about, temporary outrage. This move has been inconvenient, sunshine tweets by the government or hyperventilating ones by the opposition neither calm or fuel the agitated public. Unfortunately standing in queues, being pushed around, delayed, made to run around in circles is something we are accustomed to, there will be rancour but if you don’t have black money and if the government implements this move effectively and reduces the transition time, it will pass. As for those who do have black money, it’s going to last longer, so we can expect some politicians to keep this issue burning.



