Managing Money: Why amateur investors need to take the MF road

Equity investment is basically investing in listed companies, and thereby acquiring part-ownership in the companies and getting a share of the profits earned. As the only way to invest in an existing business is via purchase of shares from the stock markets, investors have to take into account market sentiments and associated risks. While markets cause short-term risks, investors have to monitor performance and prospects of the companies they have invested in to ensure long-term profitability as well as safety of their capital.“Most people invest when the market is on fire resulting in huge appreciation in capital of existing investors, which makes them greedy. They panic at the time of market correction resulting in notional loss of capital, and then out of fear exit the market booking huge losses,” says certified financial planner (CFP) Rahul Ranjan.The lay investor is busy with his daily job and finds little time to track the markets and regularly study the performance of the companies. Moreover, tracking markets and studying financial documents also demand a fair amount of expertise. So, for people, who don’t have time and expertise in the field of equity markets, it is better to enter the market through mutual funds (MF), which provides the following benefits:Mutual funds have dedicated fund managers and their teams to track the market. While MFs pay fund managers annual salaries in crores, investors get the professional services with very little expense due to the huge size of the fund and large number of investors.Mutual funds pool money from a large number of retail investors and invest it in equity and debt instruments in a cost-effective and professional way, giving the investors the benefit of economies of scale. For example, the minimum investment in treasury bills is Rs 25,000 and then in multiples of Rs 25,000. However, mutual fund investors can enjoy the benefit of the safety of treasury bills in their portfolio by investing a sum as low as Rs 500.For individuals, it is quite difficult to choose large numbers of quality stocks to ensure that their portfolio is well-diversified so as to reduce the risks. However, each mutual fund not only has a well-diversified equity portfolio but also invests in debt instruments to balance the risks.Unlike individual investors, who generally need to buy and sell stocks in minimum lots, MF investors may transact units even in decimals, which provide immense liquidity.Mutual fund trusts enjoy exemption in paying short-term capital gain tax. If an investor holds units of an equity-oriented mutual fund for more than one year, he/she doesn’t have to pay any tax despite the fact that stocks in the portfolio of the fund may have been churned several times on a daily basis to produce superior gains. But individuals, who invest directly in equity, don’t enjoy such immunity.Mutual funds have the right to inspect the books of companies they want to invest. They may cross-check figures or claims of orders from clients or investments made to other organisations, which is not always feasible for individual investors.As a huge amount of investors’ money is involved, market regulator Sebi keeps close watch on activities of mutual funds, even though the organisational structure of mutual fund houses itself make it almost impossible to take away the money.As the fortunes of a large number of investors are involved, the government is more concerned about the well-being of the mutual fund industry. For example, if a bike rider meets with an accident, there will hardly be any reaction, but in case of a train accident, the railway minister will rush to the site and the government will take steps to prevent such incidents.Unlike amateur individual investors, who generally invest in large cap funds, mutual fund investors have wider choice of investing in diversified funds, mid-cap funds, small-cap funds, balanced funds, debt funds as well as international funds.Although, mutual funds have several benefits, there are limitations like loss of control over investment decisions, higher expenses, etc. So, for individuals, who have the time and the expertise, direct investment may be a better option. Not to forget that people like Warren Buffett and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala became rich by investing directly in equity. However, both of them preach long-term investments in equity instead of daily trading.“There is nothing wrong in mutual fund or direct equity investments, but human behaviour plays a crucial role in taking right or wrong decisions,” says Ranjan.“In many cases, amateur direct investors forget that equity investments are long-term investments and get addicted to intra-day trading, and to earn quick money, they lose all their money. In case the money is invested out of easy credit provided by the broker, they may even go bankrupt,” says Ranjan.Although mutual funds come to the help of amateur investors facing constraints of time and expertise, investors should not forget that the mutual funds also invest through stock markets and hence such investments are subject to market risks. Net asset values (NAVs) of mutual funds also fluctuate along with market fluctuations and checking NAVs on a daily basis may again result into the ‘greed and fear’ factor.So, be it direct equity investment or mutual funds, it’s always better to take professional help. “Emotional attachment with one’s money makes a person more susceptible to the ‘greed and fear’ factor and can result in more mistakes. To overcome this, one needs to consult financial advisors, who would handle the investments in a professional way and would not be influenced by emotions,” says Ranjan.