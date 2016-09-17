Managing Money: It's raining NCDs, but know the risks before investing

In the last few months, there has been a spurt in public issues of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with companies offering retail investors coupon rates of 8.5 per cent to 10 per cent. At a time when fixed deposit (FD) rates are falling and are hovering at 7-7.5 per cent, the coupon rates of NCDs are more than 2.5-3 per cent more than bank FDs and therefore too tempting to resist. As a result, most of these bond issues are getting oversubscribed in a day or two. Take for example, IndiaBulls Housing Finance, which got an overwhelming response to its NCDs, with the issue getting oversubscribed by over 138 per cent.



The housing finance company offered annual yields ranging from 8.55 per cent to 9.15 per cent, depending upon the nature and tenure of the offering. Similarly, on Thursday, NTPC received bids worth Rs 1,495 crore for its secured non- convertible debenture issue of Rs 500 crore. The bid book was closed within 15 minutes, with the issue getting oversubscribed three times.



According to Prime database, since June this year till Thursday, companies have raised Rs 18,350 crore through public issues of NCDs.



Edelweiss Housing Finance raised Rs 500 crore, Dewan Housing Finance raised Rs 14,000 crore, Kosamattam Finance, Rs 100 crore, Srei Infrastructure Finance, Rs 250 crore and IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Rs 3,500 crore.



Says Ajay Manglunia, executive vice-president and head fixed income at Edelweiss Securities , “The NCD market is doing well as the equity market is doing very well and people are booking profits and exiting. They want to keep this money in NCDs that ensure the safety of their capital and are also offering 9-10 per cent returns. Most of the NCDs that have been announced are from good companies with a strong business model.”



“Debt has performed well and the coupon rate and capital appreciation in some cases are better than the equity market. A layman does not have the requisite knowledge to know which stocks to buy and which ones to exit. Secondly, with the market being high they prefer not to enter it now,” adds Manglunia.



However, there are risks associated in NCDs and the debentures are not completely safe.



Types of NCDs: Non-convertible debentures (NCD) are bonds that cannot be converted into equity shares, but you earn an interest income and your money is returned after a specific period. NCDs are of two types: secured and unsecured. A secured NCD is backed by assets held by the company and these can be liquidated to pay the holders in case of a default by the company. However, the price of the asset may fluctuate and after selling the asset, a company may recover only a part of the real price of the asset and, hence, may not be able to repay your principal amount. Unsecured NCDs are not backed by any assets. In case of a financial crunch, any chance of the unsecured NCD bond holders getting back their money comes only after payment is made to every entity that has some secured debt or security. Since some segments of institutional investors are not allowed to invest in unsecured NCDs, these carry a higher yield of 25-50 basis points. Also companies that carry a higher risk offer higher returns to attract investors.



Therefore, if you are being offered unsecured NCDs it should offer a higher interest rate than secured NCDs. The debentures are generally offered in four options: monthly, quarterly, annual and cumulative interest. If you buy a NCD that pays interest then the interest will not attract TDS.



How to choose from the NCDs on offer?: NCDs have some inherent risk associated, which an investor has to take into consideration before making any investment decision. The biggest risk is the credit risk. The company can default on the future payment and if it is unsecured NCD, an investor does not have any recourse. An investor should check the rating of the NCD. Any company that seeks to raise money through NCD has to get its issue rated by agencies such as Crisil, Icra, Care Ratings and Fitch Ratings. A higher rating, for example AAA, means the issuer has the ability to service its debt on time and carries lower default risk. A lower credit rating means a higher credit risk.



The second risk is the liquidity risk. Even if an NCD get listed, low volumes (in case of low rated NCDs) can deprive investors of any opportunity of exiting prematurely.



Says Gaurav Mashruvalla, a certified financial planner, “You need to keep in mind the risks associated with NCDs, they are non convertible and high on the risk. Also, there is a liquidity risk. Though the NCDs are traded on the stock exchange, there is not much trade that is happening.” If you are still keen to invest in an NCD, keep your exposure to the bare minimum and across multiple NCD-issuers.



Most investors only take into account the coupon rate offered. However, all the debentures are rated by rating agencies and an investor should look at rating assigned to these debentures, the financials of the company, business details, non-performing assets (NPA), its assets under management, past performance of similar NCDs, capital adequacy ratio of the company and various financials to understand if the company can honour its commitment to pay you. However, remember the credit rating can change anytime during a tenure in case the company performs badly.



“Look at how the company is performing, how have its earnings been, is it into an established business, what is its rating, what will be the end use of the funds? Prefer a company that has AAA or AA rating as the likelihood of defaults are lower. Choose a company with a good business model. Also invest in NCDs that are listed on the stock exchange and have liquidity. Don’t exit your NCD investment unless there is an urgent need for money or if you have a better instrument offering a higher return,” adds Manglunia.



The purpose for which the company will use the NCD issue is equally important. The tenure is another important aspect and should not be taken lightly. As a rule of thumb, longer the tenure of a NCD the higher is the risk you carry.



Taxability: One should look at the post-tax returns while investing in an NCD. If one is in the highest tax bracket, the returns may get reduced post-taxes.



The interest earned on NCD is clubbed with income of the bond-holder and is taxed at individual marginal income tax rate. The capital gains have different taxability. Short-term capital gains which arises by selling NCD before one year is taxed as per the income slab of individual holding the instrument. Any gains which arises by selling NCD after one year and before maturity is taxable as long-term capital gains. The applicable tax rate is 10.30 per cent without indexation since cost indexation benefit is not available for bonds and debentures.



Thus, taxation on NCDs is just like debt funds. If you sell your debentures before a year, the profits will be added to your income and you will pay taxes at the same rate as per your income tax slab. But for any profit made by selling it after a year, you will pay tax of 10 per cent, if indexation is not done, or 20 per cent if the indexation is done.



Says Dhaval Kapadia, director investment advisory at Morningstar Investment Adviser, “For individuals, debt mutual funds are better than investing in NCDs. In a debt mutual fund, an expert team will be there to evaluate the credit risk of an NCD issuer from time to time and advise lowering the exposure if the rating has changed. If an individual has invested in an NCD, such a vigil is required to be maintained by him. Also, while a debt mutual fund will diversify by investing in various debt instruments, investing in one NCD leads to risk concentration.”



“Also, exiting an NCD is difficult. While a debt mutual fund allows you to exit by paying an exit load of one to two per cent, it is difficult to exit an NCD. Even if there are buyers, since there is no liquidity, an investor may not get a good price while exiting his NCD,” adds Kapadia.



