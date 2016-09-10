Managing Money: Invest in debt MFs for higher returns

With interest rate on fixed deposits inching lower and equity markets remaining very volatile in the short term, the instruments for liquidity management in short and medium terms with good returns over and above fixed deposits are today limited to debt mutual funds, corporate deposits and non-convertible debentures.Among these, debt mutual funds score over fixed deposits due to easy liquidity, tax efficiency and higher returns. Top ranked debt mutual funds have given one-year return in the range of 8.6 per cent to 15.3 per cent as on September 8.Low interest regime is posing problems to people who depend on fixed deposits for regular income. None of the mainstream banks today offer even 8 per cent interest on fixed deposits. Only co-operative banks offer higher rates. Even post office deposits are now giving lower returns. Fixed deposit rates have come down sharply from 9 to 10 per cent offered two years back.Bank fixed deposit rates for one year have been falling. The State Bank of India revised its FD rate with effect from September 1 to 7.15 per cent from 7.25 per cent for one year to 455-days period, 7.25 per cent from 7.5 per cent for 465 days to two-year period and 7.25 per cent from 7.5 per cent for two-year to less than three-year period. SBI also revised the fixed deposit rates for senior citizens for these three tenures w.e.f. September 1 to 7.40 per cent from 7.50 per cent for 1 year to 455-day period, 7.50 per cent from 7.75 per cent for 465 days to two-year period and 7.50 per cent from 7.75 per cent for two-year to less than three-year period. The downward revision in interest rates has taken place for the second time this year. The first revision took place on April 27, when one year fixed deposit rate was revised from 7.5 per cent to 7.25 per cent.It’s a testing time for people, especially for those in their sunset years who find it difficult to change their mindset and go for slightly risky products where returns are not fixed.In such a bleak scenario, debt mutual funds fare better in meeting short-term goals than fixed deposits while equity mutual funds are ideal only for a long-term investment horizon of three to five years.Even for equity investments in volatile equity markets, experts suggest to allocate incremental money to ultra short-term funds, liquid funds and income funds till the time comes when one can confidently allocate money in equity markets for potential long-term gains. The other option is systematic investment plan.Debt mutual funds, which are also used by large corporates to park their working capital, is the best alternative to lower yielding fixed deposits with tax benefits. Anjaneya Gautam, national head, mutual funds, Bajaj Capital, said, “High net worth individuals have started putting lump sum money in debt mutual funds to manage their monthly household expenditures.”Suresh Sadagopan, founder and chief financial planner, Ladder7 Financial Advisories, said, “One of the investment options that give slightly better return is debt mutual fund. Right now, there is capital appreciation in the existing debt mutual fund portfolio as the interest rate in the system is being brought down while the net asset value of debt mutual fund products is going up.”“Secondly debt fund managers have access to high yield products which common man doesn’t have like NCDs or non-convertible debentures, commercial papers, other debentures not easily available and some of them even quoting at a higher price which a fund manager can bring to his portfolio and can give potentially higher return in the debt funds,” Sadagopan said.Debt mutual funds, when chosen for a longer term of three years or more, score over fixed deposits as they attract nil long-term capital gains tax and also gain from indexation benefit.Thus potential yield from debt mutual funds is higher for persons falling in the higher tax bracket, if they are held for more than a three-year period.Because of the long-term capital gain and indexation benefit, the effective income tax will come down and the person in higher tax bracket will be able to get much better returns.Even within debt mutual funds, one can choose products depending on the desired investment period. Ultra short-term and liquid funds are ideal for one year or lesser time period, short-term and medium term funds for one to three-year duration, as these funds invest in debt securities with a maturity of one to three years. Medium term funds like dynamic bond funds for three to five-year period while income funds are suited for a time period of five years and above.Debt mutual funds are also better than fixed deposits for people who are looking for higher returns of 8-9 per cent for five years with a limited goal, but are not comfortable with the volatility in equity markets.Apart from debt mutual funds, there are corporate deposits that offer higher interest rates by 1 to 2 per cent but one has to very carefully consider their credit ratings before investing in them.Then there are NCDs being issued by corporates that give higher interest rates. Also, if one can get the allotment in public issues, that can also be a good investment option. But here also one has to look at the credit ratings of the each NCDs before taking a call. In the public issues of NCDs, the problem off late is chances of getting the allotments. Chances of allotment are better for fund managers of debt funds. There are also private placements of NCDs where fund managers can get access but the general public can’t buy such products. There are some other advantages of debt mutual funds. If one needs to break the fixed deposit before maturity, he/she will have to pay a penalty besides receiving a lower rate of interest.