Managing Money: Asset allocation crucial for long-term success

While doing financial planning for long-term goals like child’s education, marriage or retirement, asset allocation plays a very important role. Considering the ever-changing scenario in the financial markets today, asset allocation also needs to be monitored periodically to rebalance the investment portfolio. Asset allocation is investing your money in different asset categories — typically stocks, bonds and cash equivalents such as money market funds — so that your investments are well diversified. There are several types of asset allocation strategies based on investment goal, risk tolerance, time frame and diversification. According to experts, the most common forms of asset allocation are: strategic, dynamic, tactical and core-satellite. In core-satellite form, core of the portfolio consists of passive investments while additional positions -- known as satellites -- are added to the portfolio in the form of actively managed investments.Research has shown that greater exposure to stocks leads to higher average retirement account balance. As age increases, allocation to stocks in portfolio should taper. As the risk aversion of a retirement saver increases, the optimal share of the retirement portfolio that is held in stocks declines.Whether an investor chooses a precise asset allocation strategy or a combination of different strategies depends on the investor’s goals, age, market expectations and risk tolerance. Asset allocation can be an active process to varying degrees or strictly passive in nature.US-based Franklin Templeton’s investments’ guide to asset allocation says, “For many investors, the biggest factor in determining long-term success has been asset allocation.”“Ultimately, the objective of a good asset allocation plan is to develop an investment portfolio that will help you reach your financial objectives with the degree of risk you find comfortable. A well-diversified plan will not outperform the top asset class in any given year, but over time it may be one of the most effective ways to realise your long-term goals,” according to Franklin Templeton’s manual.At a time when equity markets’ returns are quite volatile and fixed income products’ returns are inching lower, Rahul Mantri, chief financial planner, Midas Touch, said, “We check asset allocation every three to five years. Secondly, we fix asset allocation on various factors. The primary criteria are age, type of occupation, number of dependents, whether spouse is working, if yes then his/her earning capacity. For clients having higher risk taking capacity, we advise to allocate higher portion towards equity.”“We generally change asset allocation after three years and not every now and then. If a person 35 years old, we won’t change his asset allocation till he turns 38.”“If there is a change, like risk appetite changes as a person leaves job and starts his own business, we only re-look at the asset allocation. Some times the market might force to change asset allocation,” Mantri said.“If the market is overvalued and profit has already been made as projections shows, we advise clients, if they can afford, to take money out from equity and put in less risky assets like debt.” Research done in asset allocation also says that most portfolios contain risky assets. Fluctuations in the value of such assets will generally lead to change in the value of the portfolio in which they are held. Asset allocation of the portfolio in which they are held will also change. If the risky assets increase in value, the proportion of the portfolio they comprise is also likely to increase. One must decide how to rebalance the portfolio in response to such changes.Experts further talk of constant-mix strategies — holding a constant fraction of wealth in stocks — buy stocks as the market falls and sell them as it rises.Asset allocation is similar for education, child’s marriage and retirement but retirement has the longest time period. “For education and marriage, if maturity of goal, i.e., requirement of money, decreases from six years to three years, safer options are advised. We recommend clients not to take additional risks. There is hardly any difference in asset allocation for marriage and education,” Mantri said.“For marriage, we recommend exposure to gold. People tend to spend a lot on gold purchase and ornament making during marriages. Suppose 100 gm of gold is required for marriage, we advise to do a systematic investment plan (SIP) in gold or buy gold ETF. Once you reach 100 gm, we suggest not investing in gold any more. Finally, if you want physical gold, you can buy them by selling the gold ETFs. However, gold investment is not recommended for education. Anjaneya Gautam, national head-mutual funds, Bajaj Capital, said, “There are three phases of investment for long-term goals like child’s education, marriage and retirement — accumulation, consolidation, distribution. While the asset allocation depends on time horizon, one can keep accumulating till the last day.”SIP is an example of accumulation phase of investment, SIP strategy of asset allocation works in volatile, high risk high return investments for longer period.In consolidation phase of investment, one gradually starts shifting the investment portfolio to balanced products, which are safer options where asset allocation is balanced. In the third and final distribution phase, one year before the actual need of the fund, one can shift to predominantly debt or safety products like MIP (monthly income plan), income fund and short-term fund.One shouldn’t underestimate the importance of gold/real estate in the overall asset allocation. Gold is a natural inflation hedge. In case of gold, there is this expectation of inflation beating return over a period. Gold should always form part of a portfolio in the range of 5 to 15 per cent.