Fifth Columnist: When bigger is better

Talk about small government and big governance. Last week came the news that the Modi government was in the process of setting up two committees whose job it would be to hire retired bureaucrats as consultants in various ministries and departments.



The information was duly conveyed to Parliament, which surprisingly remained calm about the development, which seemingly delivers a body blow to the concept of a small government.



Minister for personnel and PMO, Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha that bureaucrats and polity were two essential pillars of democracy and civil servants were tools of the government. “We can't achieve good governance with bad tools. Therefore, it sometimes become necessary to appoint retired bureaucrats. We are now planning to set up a committee with representatives of concerned ministries or departments as well as department of personnel which will select such candidates,” he said.



The minister seemed aware of the possibilities of different centres of power coming into existence, once this scheme comes into operation. While appointing retired bureaucrats as consultants, Singh said that the government's efforts were always subjective rather than objective.



“As the consultants and advisers are not to be engaged against regular posts, it is not likely to affect the morale of serving officials or employment opportunities for the youth. Moreover, they bring expertise with them which only improves overall efficiency of the government,” he was quoted as saying.



Government sources said that as per the extant rules, ministries and departments may hire external professionals, consultancy firms or consultants for a specific job, not against regular posts. Some retired senior civil servants, who have the expertise and eminence, are also appointed as advisers with a view to achieve certain specified public policy objectives.



Not just that, the government is also framing guidelines for appointment of retired bureaucrats as consultants, examining the possibility of extending the cooling off period for retired bureaucrats in taking appointment in private sector beyond one year.



The key question, therefore, is how does all this square up with the idea of a small government? The thumb rule in any administration is that small is beautiful. Among the time-tested formula of not arriving at a decision is to leave decision-making in the hands of a large number of people: it is designed to stall and prevaricate as arriving at a consensus between a large team — particularly in a democracy — is nearly impossible to achieve.



Yet, come to think of it, and contrary to common perception of India having a bloated bureaucracy, facts on ground suggest something else — India has only a fifth of as many public servants as the US relative to population and the highest ratio of public servants among the Indian states are in conflict-torn or border districts! A government survey of 2008 makes for interesting reading. It shows that India has 1,622.8 government servants for every 100,000 residents. In contrast, the US has 7,681 government servants for the same population. In other words, the central government with roughly 3.1 million employees has 257 public servants in charge of a population of 100,000 as compared with US’s 840.



This figure dips further if we take into account that approximately 45 per cent of the country’s central staff is employed with the Indian Railways. The figure then drops to an alarming 125 government servants catering to a population of 100,000. Add to it another 7.25 per cent of government employees who work for information, technology and communications services and as such, have little by way of public dealings.



Experts, in fact, suggest on the contrary that the Indian government may be too anaemic. One of the important lessons of economic history of modern nations is that the most crucial requirements of social transformation can only be delivered by public authority. A government that does not pay for skilled personnel to deliver education, health and reform is one that condemns its own people to under-development.



In this great debate, New Delhi-based Institute of Conflict Management has come up with some crucial data whose findings suggest that adequate groundwork on the number of government employees is either flawed or totally inadequate. It concluded that only a few states had centralised records of employees on their role and there remains no published estimates of staff members needed to realise new development objectives.



Even more significant, the highest ratios of public servants to population among Indian states are in conflict-torn or border regions, where the central government has made special funding available for enhancing employment in an effort to contain discontent. Thus, Mizoram has 3,950.27 public servants for a 100,000 population, Nagaland 3,920.62 and Jammu and Kashmir has 3,950.27 for the same population size. Not one state in India comes up to international levels.



Now, contrast this with India’s relatively backward states, which are also much larger in their geographical spread. Bihar has 457.60 per 100,000, MP stands at 827.47 and gigantic UP has 801.67 per 100,000 of the population. What it means is that there is little or no government staff to address provisions of health, education and social services required to deal with the worst kind of poverty. So, if the present government plans to re-induct experienced former civil servants into its fold, there is need to hail the move rather than belittle it. Big government is not necessarily bad.



