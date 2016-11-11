Fifth Columnist: Visa obsession

The British media has been less than enthused about its prime minister Theresa May’s recent visit to India, coming as it did at the height of the US elections. Editorials in leading dailies in London have wondered whether it was a lost opportunity for Britain, struggling to contain the devastating impact of Brexit?Or was it something else, for instance the fact that May’s tenure as the country’s home secretary had blinded her to any other issue other than granting visas to Indians of all shades and hues.There is good reason for this cynicism. India and the United Kingdom have many reasons for close relations. They are two pillars of the Commonwealth with shared democratic values and institutions and a world-view on the fight against terror. The vast Indian diaspora settled in England has helped strengthen these ties, which go back to several centuries and include cultural relations and food habits – the chicken tikka is an icon on Britain’s culinary landscape.Today, India is the third largest investor in the UK, which in turn remains the biggest G20 investor in India. Even more significant, this was the British prime minister’s first foreign visit outside Europe, after assuming power, underlining the significance of the trip and even exploring a trade path outside the EU. In fact British commentators and some key prime ministerial aides have suggested that discussions about the free trade agreement between the two countries, which began in 2007, could have been taken to a logical conclusion. Trade has generally remained sluggish and former British premier David Cameron’s 2010 initiative to double the trade by 2015 has not exactly borne fruit.In the event, it remains a mystery why the trip turned out to be such a damp squib, singularly devoid of any substantial measures that could have put bilateral ties between the two sides on a new trajectory.The two MoU’s signed in the presence of prime minister Narendra Modi and May on improving the ease of doing business and on intellectual property rights, are hardly more than pro-forma signing of papers, which barely needed a summit-level intervention between two heads of governments.Shockingly for both sides, May appeared to have not grown out of her role as a former home secretary when she had announced strictures on immigration and student visas, which have led to a 50 per cent drop in Indian students enrolling in British universities.As if on cue, barely days before she left for India, London announced new restrictions on overseas students, including two-tier visa rules based on a highly subjective `quality of courses’ and a crackdown on work visas to control migration.If that was not bad enough, the insensitivity of the British prime minister was hard to explain: on the first day of her trip here, she made it clear that not only would she not consider India’s demand for visa relaxation, but would not even get the topic on the discussion table unless India did more to assist in the return of “Indians with no right to remain in the UK.” The irony is compounded here because London has done precious little to facilitate the return of the likes of Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi.To be sure, May and the British side did not tell the Indians what they told the British Parliament a couple of years ago that something needed to be done about a situation where 121,000 students from outside Europe came to Britain to study but only 51,000 left the isles to go back to their own country.One of the ‘deliverables’ widely expected to be announced was the extension of a pilot currently underway in China for cheaper and longer-duration UK visas for tourists. Several stakeholders have been demanding the extension for the benefit of Britain. Under the pilot, a UK visa valid for two years is offered to Chinese tourists for pound 87; for the same fee, Indians get the visa for a maximum of six months while a two-year visa for Indians costs pound 330. Sadly, it was not to be.It is no surprise that the stiffest resistance to May’s anti-immigration moves have come from within Britain. Sir Peter Luff, Conservative MP from mid-Worcestershire has asked for assurances that “efforts to curb immigration won’t harm our higher education system or prevent British industries accessing the skills they can only find internationally as a result of the new restrictions on visas for graduates of British universities.”Interestingly, figures released by the Higher Education Statistics Agency in London reveal that the number of non-EU students coming to Britain for post-graduate courses has dropped for the first time in 16 years, raising legitimate concerns that “the best and the brightest” are among those turning their backs on the UK.Sage analysts have concluded that perhaps for the first time, the British side met an Indian prime minister and his delegation not willing to hold their punches. Perhaps it is true. But what is intriguing in no small measure is the jubilation in the Indian camp that the British offered visas on short term notice to extremely wealthy Indians as part of a ‘grand club’, which even the British media found to be extremely colonial and racist.