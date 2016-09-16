Fifth Columnist: Rocking the boat

The one-and-a-half-year old Bihar government could be facing its sternest test to date. The release of RJD leader and gangster Mohammed Shahabuddin has set the cat amongst the pigeons, revealing how changed political circumstances bring out the contradictions of coalition politics in its starkest form.Shahabuddin, a former four-time member of Parliament, spent 11 years behind bars, symbolising all what was wrong with the Lalu Prasad dispensation back in 2005. Then chief minister Nitish Kumar, viscerally opposed to Lalu and in conjunction with his then ally BJP, decided to make an example of the subedar from Siwan.The chief minister managed to do that with an abduction and murder case registered against the Siwan strongman with the help of carefully protecting eyewitnesses, a number of whom in the past had met with unexplained deaths. He made out a strong case for the prosecution with his battery of state attorneys, but could have scarcely divined that the RJD gangster’s release 12 years later could test the coalition government in a way that has the potential to threaten its very survival.If Shahabuddin’s release would have been a low-key affair and a normal photo-op, it would not have raised political hackles in a way that it has now done. The gangster came out of prison with a battery of SUVs in tow – the number varies from 50 to 100.If that was bad, Shahabuddin’s first statements on coming out of prison were hardly an epitome of civility. Calling Nitish Kumar an accidental chief minister, a man who had been propelled to the high seat by fortuitous circumstances, he made it clear that Lalu was his leader and not Nitish. He went further. Sooner or later, he predicted, there would be a full-fledged RJD government in the state, bringing back memories of jungle raj of the 1990s with a vengeance.The circumstances of his release, where the state government did not allegedly oppose his bail petition in the way it should have, has forced Nitish’s hands. Reports on Thursday suggested that the Bihar government would support the petition to be filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking cancellation of the bail to Shahabuddin. The Bihar chief minister has asked lawyers representing the state to challenge the Patna High Court order granting bail on the grounds that it was `flawed.’Lawyers advising the Bihar government have belatedly told the chief minister that Shahabuddin, convicted of murders and facing charges of more murders and other heinous offences, should never have been released on bail in the first place, if all `relevant’ facts relating to the RJD leader, had been brought before the Patna High Court.What has further sullied already muddy waters is the fact that Congress, albeit a minor ally in the Bihar government and perpetually on the lookout for BJP’s sucker punch, is worried about the repercussions – most notably the advantages that the saffron party could derive out of this developing political scenario.Even more significant for Bihar is going to be its chief minister’s response. Aware that the bird has flown the coup and the ball is squarely in his court, Nitish could not be oblivious to the dangers of opposing Shahabuddin, who is very close to RJD chief Lalu Yadav. Hours after his anti-Nitish statements, the former Siwan MP found support with another Lalu loyalist Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who said that while RJD was the bigger partner in the coalition, it had `agreed’ for Nitish to lead the government for the sake of keeping BJP out of the loop.Such rhetoric makes it clear that Shahabuddin’s release has the tacit backing of the RJD chief. Now if the Bihar government - which includes two of his sons - decides to oppose the bail and assuming that the apex court upholds the Bihar government plea, it impact on state politics can scarcely be underestimated.It throws a direct wedge between coalition partners, one which provides for difficult choices all around. For Lalu, to sit quiet if Shahabuddin goes back behind the bars is a very tough option and one that strikes at the very notion of his carefully calibrated Muslim-Yadav (MY) alliance. It would be fair to assume that should the Bihar government successfully challenge Shahabuddin’s bail, things will start happening in a government, which has so far managed to keep its slate clean.Shahabuddin too realises that his very survival depends keeping the two allies, RJD and JD(U), on opposite sides. And by the looks of it, he may have just succeeded. Any accord between the two former enemies and now allies could hardly be welcome news, as far as he is concerned.The situation is thick with intrigue because Nitish is a man who can never be underrated. In alliance with the BJP, he practically finished Lalu Yadav in the state over a decade ago - lending out a helping hand when the Yadav strongman needed it the most, in the Bihar assembly elections last year. Nitish comprehensively bested Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, just when the saffron juggernaut appeared to be unstoppable all over the country, winning one state after the other. Depending on the outcome of what the apex court now says, things appear to be coming to a head in Bihar.