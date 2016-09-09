Fifth Columnist: Proximity to Delhi

Of the 48 state or regional parties officially recognised as such by the Election Commission, there is only one that is perpetually in the news and holds the promise of joining the select club of seven national parties. No prizes for guessing its name – the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).The one overwhelming advantage that AAP has over its 47 other siblings is that it is Delhi-based. That in itself is a guarantee of saturation media coverage, non-stop TV bytes and a world view not normally associated with a party that runs a state, which is no more than a sophisticated municipal council.It would be tempting to ask the question why a large political party like let’s say, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), to take just one example, which has administered a big state like Odisha for three consecutive terms, does not get the same kind of play that a much smaller AAP does? Obviously the answer lies in the latter’s proximity to and larger-than-life presence in the national capital.Not one of India’s seasoned political analysts can dare speculate whether leaders of established political parties like AIADMK’s Jayalalitha or Trinamool Congress’s Mamata Banerjee could become the prime minister of India one day, but many of them are willing to put their money on Arvind Kejriwal, a relative newbie, whose claim to fame remains untested outside of Delhi municipal corporation limits.It is safe to assume, therefore, that being capital-based helps. It would also be instructive to remember that the BJP’s rise in politics first began in the Delhi in the late 1960s, when it won its electoral spurs in the municipal corporation elections and has never looked back since. A couple of those legislators are still around, should anyone be interested in charting the course of the saffron party, then known as the Bhartiya Jana Sangh.Undoubtedly, some people would argue that the vast Hindu refugee population streaming in from West Punjab, which took two decades settling in various parts of the Delhi, formed the backbone of then little known Jan Sangh. By the same logic, the changing demographics of the national capital, in the last couple of decades at least, has helped the rise of AAP. Delhi is no longer the `Punjabi’ city it was, over run as it is by large scale migration most notably from Bihar and on a lesser scale, UP. The new migrant workers, mostly in the unorganised sector, see in Kejriwal and his posturing their natural calling.The other prominent reason of course is Kejriwal’s off beat political style. In the under-three years that he has spent as chief minister, his aggressive attempt to elevate Delhi to full-fledged statehood has raised hackles all around. The limited powers of the chief minister of Delhi have rankled with everyone who has held that seat. As chief minister, Congress stalwart Sheila Dixit made the point in understated tones; Kejriwal is doing the same in the war mode. The point to ponder is whether he has chosen the right course. Even more significant, has this course made him – or is in the process of making him – a pariah for the country’s important institutions?In a major setback to the Kejriwal government, the Delhi High Court on Thursday set aside its decision to appoint 21 AAP MLAs as parliamentary secretaries on the ground that it lacked the Delhi lt governor’s sanction. In March 2015, AAP had – as it now turns out unilaterally – appointed 21 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries to six cabinet ministers. The move, aimed at placating those who did not get cabinet berths in Delhi, has certainly not gone down well with the high court.In court, the AAP was seen to be scaling down its position – from maintaining that “the provision of parliamentary secretary was merely to assist the minister with the public”, it conceded that it had neither sought the concurrence of the lt governor nor even communicated its decision. By any stretch of imagination, it is a climb down. There is no bigger instance of a snub to political overreach than this.It follows an August 4 ruling this year, when the Delhi High Court had interpreted that under Article 239AA of the Indian Constitution, it was the lt. governor who was the administrative head of the Union territory of Delhi and his concurrence was `mandatory’ in administrative decision-making. It was a tacit admission, if one was needed, that Delhi is not even a full-fledged state.While the question of disqualifying these AAP MLAs is now under the lens of the Election Commission, the larger issue of political brinkmanship appears to have been settled in favour of the central government.While anti-AAP politicians are naturally gloating that Kejriwal and his party have been put in their place, the feisty and unconventional chief minister is unlikely to be cowed down. With all kinds of allegations, including rape, being leveled against some leading lights of AAP, these are testing times for the party and for Kejriwal. But the clincher lies in the Punjab assembly elections slated for early next year. If the AAP does well there, as some are predicting, it could be a totally different ball game.