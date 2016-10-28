Fifth Columnist: Policy over politics

A year after the 1857 revolt had been well and truly quelled, the British in India embarked upon their first major administrative voyage, the Act for the Better Government of India, 1858, a legislation of far reaching import.



It made changes at three levels in British India’s governance policy, first at the imperial level in London, the second at the capital of India in Calcutta and the third at the level of states or provinces. This approach introduced by the British – and subsequently adopted in toto by the Indians – deftly divided Indian polity into two pillars. The first pillar was Politics, which comprised elections, legislation, representations to the government, dissent, drama and all activities, which personified democracy.



The second was more complex. It laid down Policy, the execution of government plans, development initiatives, a bureaucracy to oversee and meet targets and objectives and to ensure that what the politician promised, reached the people, at least in theory.



So in effect, while Politics in India is flexible in terms of who or which political party comes to power, on the question of Policy there can be no real changes, except those brought about by legislation and common consent.



A Policy introduced by, lets say, the Congress will be carried on by the BJP and vice versa. Globalisation, as a Policy, was adopted by the Congress government in the early 1990s. However, it was pursued equally vigorously by the BJP-led NDA government that has followed since then.



While Politics is flexible and in the hands of generalists in which any member of the public – irrespective of credentials - can participate, Policy is cast in stone and in the hands of specialists, either bureaucrats or technologists. Thus was laid down the concept of governance.



It is common for experts and laity alike to prophesise that in India it is only politics that works, that the alignment of caste and religion and other emotional strings ultimately decide the fate of politicians in elections. While this may be partially true, it does not provide all answers. Increasingly, voters are asking more questions than those relating just to ethnic affinity.



A candidate contesting polls at the national or even the state level now has to have at their finger tips a list of development activities that he or she intends to pursue. If a legislator has served a full term, then a listing has to be made of the targets promised and met. One good example of this growing awareness of the importance of Policy is the office of the ministry of power in Delhi. At any given time of the year, there is a horde of MPs waiting to meet the power minister with one fervent request: please allocate some megawatts from the central or state power grid to my constituency, no matter how meagre. Apparently, the first question people ask these days is electricity shortage and politicians seeking a second term have to know all the right answers or be prepared to face the consequences.



It is this triumph of democracy that makes India tick, never mind the watts and all that. Prime minister Narendra Modi reflected well on this point on Thursday when he told a batch of young IAS officers of the 2014 batch, who had just completed three months working in various Central departments before being posted to their respective state cadres, that politics should never override policy. A PMO release later in the day quoted him as urging the officers “to use the two touchstones (politics and policy) to help them in their decision making.” In addition, Modi sets up 10 new groups of secretaries, which will submit reports on various governance issues by the end of November.



It would be no exaggeration to suggest that this fine balance between policy and politics needs to be maintained, if democracy is to be kept ticking. A country that changes policy in pursuance of its political objectives is bound to come to grief. It is certain to deter investors, who do not know whether the terms of their investment will stand, if a new regime comes into power.



Some of this became apparent in the UPA regime when NGO’s through the influential and political National Advisory Council (NAC) came to influence policy decisions in a way that it should not have, even though some of their proposals like the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employee Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA), have turned out to be landmark schemes. Evidence of their value can be judged from the fact that the BJP government has adopted the same social security and public work programmes, albeit under different nomenclatures.



By its very nature then, Politics is populist and impulsive, but Policy or governance is steadier, has to keep an eye on detail and not give in to sudden flights of imagination, fancy or enterprise.



While the media is filled with so-called political stories, based on palace intrigues and political likes and dislikes, the stark fact is that India is run by policy and not politics. It is policy, which controls the nuts and bolts that actually move the country and its systems. To overlook it would be a cardinal error.



