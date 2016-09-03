Fifth Columnist: Nothing to lose

Is the Congress trying to turn history on its head? It would appear to be the case, if their strategy to capture India’s biggest political prize, Uttar Pradesh, is anything to go by.The tactic of wooing the brahmin vote, loosely calculated as being about 11-12 per cent of the electorate, in a state dominated by aggressive backward caste Mandal politics, is breathtaking to say the least. In Uttar Pradesh, where Mandal Commission unleashed forces that have since the 1990s, rocked the Congress applecart, there is barely a brahmin leader in the state who can claim to swing votes in any substantial manner for any political party, not just the Congress.In this intervening period, power has gone nearly totally into the hands of the Other Backward Castes (OBC), best represented in the Samajwadi Party and the dalit vote, which is substantially behind Mayawati. For example, post-Mandal, in the 1993 SP-BSP coalition government in UP, only 4 per cent of the berths were held by upper castes, down from a whopping 60 per cent in 1991, just two years ago. A bigger example of upper caste annihilation in politics would be hard to find.Under the circumstances, the Congress does not have anything to lose in UP, where it has been out of the political sweepstakes since the 1989 Lok Sabha elections. Given the background, the idea of taking a novel political position propelled by its shock value, which no other party could even dared to visualise, may not be a bad idea at all.By doing what it is, the Congress is playing on memories of a day gone by — the day of UP’s prominent brahmin stalwarts, who dominated the state’s political landscape like no one since then. Beginning with Govind Ballabh Pant, the regimes of Kamla Pati Tripathi, Narain Dutt Tiwari, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna and Sripati Mishra, represent the heyday of brahmin raj in the state.Their exalted social status, role in the national movement, outstanding educational attainments and the near-total domination of the national bureaucracy, all were the stuff legends were made of. Not unsurprisingly, this was the period, when Congress dominated the country’s political scene. A major part of the party’s stability and dominance of the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies between 1952-1989 was ensured in a big way by the absolute numbers that they got in UP — the Congress frequently dominated the major chunk of the 85 Lok Sabha seats that then UP offered.The best part of this exercise is that the Congress, more than any other political party, comprehends the true impact of Mandal Commission on its fortunes. The Commission, which was set up in 1979 by the Janata party government of Morarji Desai, to “identify the socially and educationally backward” castes, was a pariah as far as the Congress party was concerned. In 1980, the Commission submitted its report and proposed that access to government jobs for OBCs be increased by 27 per cent, taking the total job reservations in the government to 50 per cent, which also includes the Schedule Castes and Tribes.Left to Congress’s own devices, there would have been no Mandal Commission, but returning to power the same year as the submission of the report, Indira Gandhi realised the enormous damage that backward caste politics of job reservation would do the prospects of her party, which was nearly dominated at the senior levels by stalwart brahmin leaders.In the ultimate reckoning, she was right. Her advice to son Rajiv was the same: lock up the Mandal Commission and forget about it. And that is what Rajiv did. But with the Congress defeat in 1989 and a desperate VP Singh willing to do anything to keep ambitious rivals at bay, accepted the proposals. Since then, Congress and its upper caste politicians have melted into the background, the party’s power and mass base greatly circumcised.It is to this mystique that Congress strategists at the centre and state — influenced in the main by political whizkid Prashant Kis­h­ore — have plans to revert to.Look at it any which way, it gives the party a sliver of a hope with an electorate fed up with caste politics and family buccaneering. The brahmin influence far exceeds its 11 per cent voting numbers. The community has been sullen for long, its once all-influential aura in the Hindi heartland, whittled down by years of reservation politics and a deliberate anti-brahmin sentiment, which lay engrained in the Mandal Commission report itself.It is a good idea to spark off that thought for change. The community is certainly more alive than it has been in the recent past; if not kings, at least the prospects of them being kingmakers excites them to a certain degree. From being reduced to poster boys of the ruling SP and opposition BSP, in feeble attempts to win upper caste support, leaders of the community see in their current wooing by the Congress, a tacit acknowledgement that they matter in the political scheme of things. For a Congress, which has everything to gain and nothing to lose, it is as good a chance as any to make its presence felt when the state goes to polls early next year.