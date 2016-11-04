Fifth Columnist: Grand alliance?

The mother of all political battles is already underway and from all indications available from Uttar Pradesh thus far, it is going to be an almighty scrap between votaries of a grand alliance or `mahagathbandan’ and those who are opposed to it.The two lineups are pretty interesting as well. Those who favour an alliance are headed by the besieged Samajwadi Party, driven by internecine family squabbles in addition to facing a serious anti-incumbency. Their show of strength comes on Saturday when members of this potential alliance gather in Lucknow for the so-called Foundation Day of the Samajwadi Party.Among those on the dais along with the ruling Yadav clan of UP is going to be the other Yadav chieftain from neighbouring Bihar, Laloo Yadav, now also a relative through marriage.A less-than-willing Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has finally agreed to attend the meeting after being called upon personally by the SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav. Personal relations between the two stalwart OBC leaders have been strained ever since the Samajwadi Party walked out of the RJD-JD(U) alliance for the Bihar assembly elections last year.The other important presence on the stage could be the Congress, which will have to play the role of a king maker, does not matter if it has no numbers in UP to speak off since 1989.Pitted against this is the might of BSP chief Mayawati, who – apart from playing her cards very close to her chest - has demonstrated yet again that she has no great faith in pre-poll alliances and absolutely no faith in an alliance with the SP. Nitish Kumar’s reluctance to attend this Foundation Day get together stems from his very pithy observation that there can be no `mahagathbandhan’ in UP unless the SP and BSP are willing to come together, like the RJD and JD(U) did in his state.It is a realistic appreciation of the ground situation in the state, which is poll bound early next year; you can get anyone you want on the dais, but the chances of a JD(U) or the RJD winning any seat, may even influencing the vote in UP, is as remote as Mulayam Singh Yadav making a dent in the Muslim-Yadav (MY) vote bank in Bihar. As one wag commented, it is like the Telugu Desam saying it wants to or does not want to contest elections in Tamil Nadu - one way or the other it does not matter.Mayawati, on the other hand, is currently involved in organising an epic, all-out alliance of her own. This grand scheme envisions snaring the substantial 18-19 per cent Muslim vote in UP out of the vice-like grip of the SP, as well as keep other contenders like the Congress and Janata parivar constituents at bay.To turn this dream into reality, the BSP is poised to distribute tickets to the largest number of Muslim candidates put up by any political party ever in UP, which some sources suggest, could exceed the 100 mark in an assembly strength of 404 – in other words, roughly one out of BSP’s every four candidates could be a Muslim. This is possibly the only way in which the titanic MY coalition could be broken, leaving the SP only with the Yadavs, who are significant, but not enough to tilt the balance in SP’s favour in any way.The third pillar of this epic contest is the BJP, almost certain to go it alone along with some minor allies like the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and the Republican Party of India (Athavale), who also want a pie of UP’s electoral cake. Given the sharply polarised vote banks in the state, it is not averse to having a tactical understanding with caste-based parties like the Apna Dal, whose MP Anupriya Patel is part of the Modi cabinet, undoubtedly with the BJP keeping an eye on the influential Kurmi vote in eastern UP. BJP chief Amit Shah is reportedly in talks with little known outfits like the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), with reasonable Backward-Dalit clout in some eastern UP districts.The BJP is also hobbled by the fact that its two-and-a-half years in power may have eroded its significant Dalit vote bank, what with a series of highly publicised attacks on low caste Hindus, whose traditional economic occupation of skinning dead animals, has come under threat by so-called gau rakshaks or cow vigilantes.A very significant part of the `Modi magic’ in 2014 was the saffron party’s Dalit Lok Sabha members. Of the 66 reserved Dalit Lok Sabha constituencies, the BJP won 40. Nearly 15 per cent of the BJP’s Lok Sabha strength comes from Dalit members, making them more of a Dalit party than even the Congress or the Left.It also explains why Mayawati and the BSP won a blob in the Lok Sabha elections and why the BSP supremo is now feeling they have potentially a winning combination of Muslim-Dalit. The BSP chief, has in any case, been a great sewer of caste alliances, putting into place an unbeatable Brahman-Dalit alliance over a decade ago. As ever, the UP assembly elections will leave its mark on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and all political parties are acutely aware of this undeniable reality.