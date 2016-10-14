Fifth Columnist: Bacchanalian frenzy

Someone needs to question why a politician as astute as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who has rarely put a wrong foot politically speaking in the last couple of decades, has decided to impose total prohibition in the state.The state, once regarded as one of the country’s most industrialized provinces before it was bifurcated in 2002 with its major industrial projects and coal mines going to Jharkhand, has had since then one sector to offer to the world, tourism.Tourism, particularly its Buddhist circuit, which offers civilisational insights and opportunities like few other holy places in the country, attracts devotees in droves. They come from Europe, North America, South East Asia and from all over the globe. For instance, take the Air India flight from New Delhi to Bodh Gaya and there is a good chance that you could be the only Indian on the flight, apart from the crew.With the complete ban on Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), tourism, which could have added to the state’s exchequer and to its novelty, has seen a sudden shrinking of traffic. Hotels are no longer as bustling as they were and many corporate get togethers and company retreats have moved to Jharkhand. Liquor vends have disappeared overnight and night life, never in the fast lane at the best of times, has gone into a tailspin.For foreigners to come and tourism to flourish, the very idea of a dry state is a dampener of epic proportions. No tourist locale in the world has flourished without liquor and to deny it, is tantamount to shooting yourself in the foot. While not allowing your residents to consume liquor under the garb of social activism is bad enough, to forcibly impose these standards on foreigners, is practically unprecedented. The wisdom of such a move, in the long run, beats imagination.The Patna Golf Club is a prime example of this sudden slide in fortunes. Once a bustling social hub where the city’s cognoscenti gathered over a game of golf and a few large pegs to gossip away their blues, it is a pale shadow of its best. Right from the barman, who earned a few bucks as tip, to members who frequented its lofty greens, it seems to be all over bar the shouting. There are no known instances of a club doing well without a bar and this golf club is no exception.Social conversations in Bihar these days begin and end with `life before and after prohibition’. For a class of people for whom drinking is as much part of social life as the ubiquitous `adda’ in neighbouring Bengal, the absence of liquor is enough to send them into bouts of depression.For the state’s officialdom and its economists, the biggest question is this: how does Bihar make up for the massive excise losses? A recent report tabled in the Bihar assembly tells the story. From Rs 897 crores last year between April-June, the excise revenue slipped down to Rs 42.27 crore this year in the same period. In other words, an annual loss of Rs 4,500 crore!Its impact can be felt on the industry. Two breweries, UB and Carlsberg, who were planning to operationalise their plants in the state, have simply dropped the idea. Liquor’s ancillary industries, bottle makers, corks and soda bottlers, have decided to move into neighbouring states like Bengal.What is more likely to alienate the chief minister’s constituency are the rough and ready methods used by the police to enforce prohibition and it is apparent here that the sociological background of such a ban has probably not been taken into account. The Musahars, members of the extremely backward castes, whose principal occupation entailed producing and selling mahua (a popular local brew), now find themselves at the wrong end of the stick. A number of their caste persons have been picked up for following what they believed was their traditional occupation.Nitish Kumar’s principal enforcers in the government have put the screws on the police and action has been taken against station house officers (SHOs) under whose jurisdiction illegal cases of liquor manufacturing or trade has been detected. Till date, 11 SHOs have been sent to the lines for `dereliction’ of duty and it is now only a question of time before the Bihar Police Association goes into the agitation mode. Show cause notices have been put up in villages traditionally known to produce alcohol and suddenly, it would appear that consuming liquor is the single largest offence in the state.Against these seemingly overwhelming odds, Nitish Kumar is gambling on the support of women, who constitute 55 million out of a total of 105 million voters in the state. In the overwhelming JD (U)-RJD poll victory, women voted for Nitish Kumar in a big way. Like most states in the country, alcoholism is rampant in poor, working class districts with women bearing the brunt of this social distress. Yet, banning all kinds of liquor – even in the face of the Patna High Court quashing Nitish Kumar’s decision to be later upheld by the Supreme Court – could cost the chief minister dear. States, which had imposed prohibition, have had to rescind their decision. Will Nitish Kumar be any different?