Fifth Columnist: Off 1946 vintage

The chief of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Lalitha Kumaramangalam, made a valid and interesting point on Thursday. The debate on triple talaq and polygamy, which had gathered steam in recent weeks, have been overtaken by the obviously more controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC).



In her view, triple talaq, which hangs like the sword of Damocles over the heads of Muslim women, must never be confused with the Uniform Civil Code, which is a different kettle of fish altogether. “The debate,” she said, “has become increasingly polarised and political, but our stand is not going to change. Triple talaq has nothing to do with Uniform Civil Code…”



It is a fair point to make. While appearing to be seemingly connected, in reality it is not. On October 7, the Law Commission of India, through a questionnaire, sought the views of `people’ on the implementation of the UCC. The predictable source of opposition, among others, came from the All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) and some legal experts who contended that it focuses mainly on Muslims laws, ignoring discriminatory practices perpetuated by personal laws of other religions.



The point is that while contradictions in personal laws of other religions – let’s say the Hindus – are glossed over as `social’ problems of the day, the same does not hold true for members of the so-called minority community, where positive rulings and progressive community practices are often overlooked.



Triple talaq has as little sanction in Islam as dowry has in Hinduism. There are hardly any references to it in their respective religious texts, apart from what has come down through traditions, which have over the years consolidated as a well entrenched social practice.



The important thing here is the politicisation of the whole concept of rights itself. For instance, very little is known or even referred to in political and social discourse of the Special Marriage Act of 1954. This particular Act allows all communities to marry legally under it, yet the reality is all communities prefer to marry under their own laws and there is very little that the government has done to popularise a completely secular piece of legislation, which could have nipped things in the bud instead of allowing the discourse to take a political turn.



Likewise, the medical termination of pregnancy, the Dowry Prohibition Act and dowry-related criminal proceedings under the Indian Penal Code are not just uniformly applicable, but accepted as well. In a similar vein, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, enacted in 2005, applies to all communities. This progressive law protects shelter, residence, maintenance, child custody as well as compensation for the violence suffered by women during marriage, in their natal home and even after divorce.



There is little doubt that the spectre of illiteracy, ignorance, poverty and even lack of social mobility, have come in the way of women approaching the courts under the umbrella of these secular and universal laws and have been compelled to do so under the rather narrow confines of religious laws and obligations. The practice of Muslim women, for instance, rushing to mullahs instead of the courts, is too obvious to state.



Clearly, much of this discourse has been influenced by the ruling dispensation of the day - a similar exercise by the Law Commission of India during a Congress-led UPA regime would much less likely to have stirred emotions than a BJP-led government.



Take for instance, the government asking for a re-examination of the 1952 Bombay High Court judgment that Article 13 of the Indian Constitution does not cover personal laws. By any cannon, it is a reasonable request in an attempt to reform. But it is not been seen in that light. Instead, it becomes a case of political mobilisation. The reality is that the 1952 judgment is a high court judgment and not binding on the Supreme Court, but various judgments of the apex court have upheld this decision. At the same time, there are a number of judgments of various high courts and the Supreme Court, which have examined both Muslim and Christian laws and have struck down certain discriminatory aspects or laid down the correct procedure.



Under the circumstances, the decision of the Law Commission to seek a public vote on Uniform Civil Code appears to be a non-starter from the word go because of the opposition by the AIMPLB and other organisations, some of whom have already linked it to the forthcoming assembly elections in UP. No sooner had the questionnaire been dispatched that it has become apparent that there is little scope for any dialogue on the subject.



It would be instructive to remember that this debate is not new and has been debated threadbare in India’s immediate past history. Part 4 of the Indian Constitution deals with the Directive Principles of State Policy, which are not enforceable by any court, but which are supposed to play a fundamental role in the governance of the country, with the government duty-bound to apply these principles in framing laws. Among the other Directive Principles is Article 44, which asks the state to “endeavour to secure for citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India.” Clearly, since the Constituent Assembly held its first meeting on December 9, 1946, the issue has remained undecided.



