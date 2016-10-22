Disequilibrium: Tough love for BCCI

The BCCI cannot play the role of an arsonist and a fireman at the same time. If it’s looking for sympathy, not much is forthcoming. Simply because its recent track record is a shocker. It has come to realise that that there are no allies in statecraft, only common interests. Increasingly, the BCCI appears to be in exile, fighting to retain its zamindari status, unwilling to relent to reforms prognosticated by the Justice Lodha Panel. Yes, there are teething problems about some reforms, which for wide and varied reasons will be difficult to accept and swallow. However, all is being done for the betterment of the game, so revered in this country. It is a beautiful game and we all love it, but it has been made corrupt and debased with the twisted shenanigans in the recent years. Under the theory of elasticity, new limits have already been tested by Thakur & Co. Pertinently, even as an embattled BCCI led by Anurag Thakur is busy protecting its turf, its axis with commerce remains recession proof and is going gangbusters. It is an anachronism if ever there was one. An encumbered board, once custodian of cricket in India trying desperately to stay afloat, is marketing the game to make more money than what BCCI has ever seen.Operating virtually from a neutral silo, the CEO Rahul Johri is responsible for hawking the multi-billion dollar IPL broadcast and digital rights for both domestic and overseas markets. Imagine the sheer lure of the game and the Indian Paisa League that a trinity of US socmedia majors - Amazon, Twitter and Facebook - have no option but to pitch for an alien game, which is neither played nor followed in the US for most part. The sheen of the frenetic growth of the mobile internet space is attracting them, as also the cricket magnet itself, which is boosting interface numbers on all three socmedia platforms. It is unique that the American troika''s hand has been forced by the size of the Indian marketplace. One simply cannot ignore it. Many years ago, in the first flush of the unfettering of the Indian economy, a great fraud was perpetrated on the western mind by the NCAER, suggesting to the “goras” hungry for new markets to tap, that the size of the Indian middle class is 300 million.It was nowhere that then, but it certainly is now and burgeoning consumerism has spread from urban agglomerates to tier two and three cities. Ignore it at your peril thus has become a maxim, nay even an axiom. If the BCCI reckons that the IPL rights will fetch upwards of Rs 30,000 crore, then it heralds a new dawn. A forty-odd-day tournament, held once a year can garner not just stupendous eyeballs but bulge bracket cash. And the math is simple - Sony, the incumbent rights holder is earning approximately Rs 2000 crore from IPL - a combination of ad sales and distribution revenues - its growth is pegged conservatively at 10 per cent year on year. Over ten years this automatically works out to Rs 3000 crore per annum, add a premium to it and the figure bloats. So, Rs 30,000 crore for a ten-year period is the expected threshold and bids are expected to be higher.This is the happy part of things, which doesn't detract from the actual problems that the cricket board is faced with. The cricket board is in a deep soup. Cricket in India saw calamitous happenings, which eroded the game's equity. Police investigations into spot fixing, betting allegations, conflict of interest -- where the board president's son and team principal was involved, players arrested and charged -- a general flavour of bringing the game into disrepute was the strong underpinned theme. Once the Supreme Court launched operation clean up, albeit at the instigation of Lalit Modi's stalking horse Aditya Verma of Bihar Cricket Association, the dominoes began to fall. The ferocity and vengeance with which the apex court cracked down on the board was a feature. It was catechism of a type, which shook the foundations of the largely autonomous private cozy club called BCCI. The continuing temblors hit the IPL, for that was at the very kernel of the grime and disgraceful conduct. The secret society called IPL is actually the very raison détre of everything that could go wrong with its freedom. From a charitable institution, the board has, - over time and due to the emergence of IPL - become a commercial organisation.Greed is good, but it also brings envy with it. Avarice is worse and Lalit Modi found this to his chargin when N Srinivasan, a businessman of repute toppled him in a night of long knives. Modi did not forget, nor did he forgive. From London he has been the architect for the collapse, as we know it, Systematically chipping away at fortress BCCI, he has used Aditya Verma to dismantle it. The zamindars and jagirdars of BCCI still believe that time may be on their side. Knowing fully well that chief justice TS Thakur is virulently opposed to them, they have been using dilatory tactics to ensure that the case drags on. CJI Thakur retires on January 4, 2017 and J S Khehar takes over. While Thakur's bench has now reserved its judgment and it may be announced any day now, the tone and tenor may not be as harsh as earlier anticipated. It may well stop short of setting up an administrator to oversee the board's functioning, it has clamped down on the financial autonomy that the board enjoys. The board's tenacity to counter public opinion and the combine of SC and Lodha Panel at the same time is commendable. However, it needs to realise that as an institution its lifespan is limited in its present form. It has to evolve with time. It is a relic from a deleted timeline as its methods are indistinguishable by chance.The tainted reputation and damage BCCI has suffered due to firestorms needed an overhaul. Now the apex court has curtailed its financial powers and asked an independent auditor to scrutinise the accounts. It has struck BCCI's raw nerve centre. Ironically, the court has said that the Lodha panel would fix a limit on monetary value of contracts and that BCCI would have to seek its approval if it wants a contract relating to media rights, ground rights above the fixed limit. This is without doubt the most serious body blow ever dealt to BCCI's independence. In the game of thrones between Thakur and Thakur, TS is trumping Anurag.Twitter: @sandeep_bamzai