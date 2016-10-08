Disequilibrium: The man who knew too much

The call to chaos is always seductive, more so when the plates of history are shifting. India unfortunately has borne the brunt of a low intensity, low budget death by a thousand cuts doctrine.I remember sometime in 2011, I was asked to welcome Pakistani journo Syed Saleem Shahzad to the TV Today headquarters. I was a little apprehensive about his impending visit, for I didn't know much about him other than the fact that he was a fearless writer against the civil-military-deep state machinery in Pakistan.When he finally came around, I found him to be an amiable man, easy to connect with and once we got talking Pakistan and its strategy to debilitate India by pushing fidayeen to brutalise our psyche, I realised that he was a repository of information, his knowledge base about how the deep state, i.e ISI and the jihadists, were working in conjunction bordering on the exemplary.Here was a man who understood the Pakistani establishment's thought process, their very raison d'etre and construct to inflict damage on the Indian nation. As soon as I managed to collect several of my colleagues who were interested in the functioning of the deep state in Pakistan in a conference room, I gave the floor to Saleem.And a white board as well to tell us how Pakistan's quasi military-jihadist combine planned the 26/11 attacks. It was as if Saleem became a different person as soon as he had the black marker in his hand. He began by showing us the exact structure of the conspiracy and how David Coleman Headley was the centrifuge in it.Years later in 2016, when I picked Kaare Sorensen's The Mind of Terrorist - The Strange Case of David Headley, just about everything I read in those pages corroborated and reverberated in my memory recesses. Just about about everything that Saleem pointed out in that room where all of us sat in stunned silence as he unmasked each and every element and perp in the black conspiracy, which is of similar magnitude as 9/11.As the marker slithered silently on the whiteboard, with Saleem writing Major Harry, Major Iqbal, Headley etc and their exact roles in the plot to bring India to its knees. The attack was on a rising, aspirational India, an India which was an emerging economic power.The attack was on our psyche in retaliation to the indignities of the vivisection of Pakistan in 1971. A brutal victory by India, which allowed them to take over 92,000 prisoners of war, a national shame for Pakistan and its overdressed generals who run a corporation, called Fauj Inc.Sorensen's book tells us how in a nondescript control room the puppeteer Sajid Mir with a group of his best men moved the attackers around Mumbai based on Headley's inputs as though they were chess pieces in a gargantuan game of life and death. Unleashing hell and violence, the mastermind was the voice who called himself Wasi during those unforgettable days.He was in complete control, cold and cunning as he moved the chess pieces with calculating comfort. The delay in the arrival of the special forces was noted in the control room, giving the attackers all the more time to inflict damage, set buildings on fire and kill hostages.Amazingly, exactly 100 days after the Mumbai attack, Headley landed once again in Mumbai. This time, he steered clear of Mumbai but searched extensively for Israeli targets.But back to Shahzad who had written many investigative stories on the linkages.between the Fauj and the Jihadists. It was a learning as he reeled off hitherto unknown details about the command centre that day in Videocon Towers. Realising that most of us in the room were soaking up every word, he actually clammed up towards the end, for he probably thought he had revealed too much. We kept in touch and I asked him to front for us in Pakistan, but he recommended his brother in law. After his exposition on 26/11, we discussed Brigade 313 and the legend of the dreaded Ilyas Kashmiri. He was the last man to interview both Kashmiri and Baitullah Mehsud. When news came of his his killing, it was a travesty for the deep state had got their man. He was after all the man who knew too much.Soon after in May 2011, he was abducted from a high security area in Islamabad, his body surfaced in a canal, bearing deep set marks of torture — broken ribs, the use of rods — clearly a message was being sent out to others like him.In fact, Shahzad's last article may have contributed to his untimely demise since he drew linkages between the PNS Mehran naval base attacks and jihadist elements within the Navy. The fidayeen attackers of al-Qaeda not only killed 18 military personnel, but also destroyed two American-built P-3C Orion surveillance aircraft, worth billions of rupees. This became the motive behind his gangland style killing. Shahzad had tracked intricately the marriage between the jihadi virus and its host, the Pakistan Army. Shahzad reckoned that this dangerous cocktail was behind the low intensity stratagem in Kashmir.@sandeep_bamzai