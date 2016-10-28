Disequilibrium: Last Samurai

A day after Ajit B Kerkar was summarily ousted by a tough-as-nails Ratan Tata as he set about dismantling the zamindars and jagirdars who had acquired a larger than life status under a magnanimous JRD Tata, I was called by the man who replaced him - RK Krishna Kumar to the Indian Hotels corporate office, which was inside the old Taj in what was then Bombay. While the idea was to chat with the man who was to take over, the scene that greeted me when I reached the office was one of bewilderment. For, there was chaos all around me. The entire office was being ripped apart and being systematically torn down. There was a flurry of activity, people running helter-skelter, while others were tearing the place down. It was bizarre and as I stood there transfixed. I asked one of the people there after I recovered my composure as to what was going on. Orders were given for a completely new office, mahogany desk, chairs, carpets, paintings et al to be replaced. Every single fitting and fixture of the previous regime was to be removed post haste. I suspect they didn’t trust ABK and so... The chat with RKK of course didn’t materialise that day for obvious reasons, as my telly crew and I were instead given lunch at the old Shamiana. But that sight is embedded in my memory recesses, for even though it was happenstance. It was a reminder of how resolute RNT could be. As luck would have it, when the Taj, now Mumbai, celebrated its centenary and the same ABK returned to the hallowed portals for the first time since his ouster, I was present with my photographer to take what was to become a picture for posterity. The next morning I fixed a meeting with ABK at his new office and then went on to write a celebrated story for Hindustan Times. An emotional and forgiving ABK was a delight to meet that day as the raconteur in him took over.Ratan Tata is an extremely proud man, the pride coming from the hoary legacy of the Tatas and how he could enlarge the scope and size of the Tata brand name. Always wanting to fortify the group’s interests. I remember him telling me once that he was horrified soon after taking over from Jeh (JRD) to find that Birla investment companies held more shares than the Tatas in several frontline Tata Group companies. Using the dividend plough back from various profit making Tata companies to Tata Sons, he embarked on a calibrated plan to shore up the shareholding of the Tatas in various ‘weak’ Tata companies by using the creeping acquisition route of 5 per cent every year. At all times, he thought of what the Tatas should be, concerned about its image and salience, hence he adopted an outward-looking strategy to beef up businesses and became a true transnational in the process. Even when he got the Articles of Association of Tata Sons changed in the first quarter of CY 2013, it was in the larger interest of the Tata Group. And once again he proved prescient. He used it as a weapon, this week, to unseat the chairman Cyrus Mistry. Always soft spoken and very articulate about Tata interests, Ratan changed the look and feel of the Group over his tenure. Old timers like JJ Irani, RK Krishna Kumar (who became Tata’s main counsel), Shahrukh Sabavala and others would tell you that he turned the Tatas into a more savvy and aggressive Group, far removed from the self-inflicted fuddy-duddy image trap that it found itself in.This same paternalistic overhang brought an abrupt end to Cyrus Mistry's tenure at Bombay House. Pater familias shuffled the deck in such a way, that Mistry was shown the door in what can only be described as a palace putsch. The sleight of hand dealt a double undercut and a hapless Mistry found himself turfed out on Homi Mody Street. Mistry has hit back, essaying the role of a whistle blower and blown the cover on Bombay House's secretive and opaque ways. Steeped in old dogmas and ossified mores, the Rs 677,556 crore industrial behemoth has always kept things close to its chest. Its functioning during Ratan Tata's helmsmanship acquired a different aura, one of an aggressive mien in terms of acquisitions but become even more insular when it came to lifting the corporate veil.. For such a large and diversified conglomerate, this was a dangerous trend. The financial problems of the Tata Group are one of the most open secrets. While the whole wide world was wailing over corporates and how they had used easy credit lines to amass debt, the Tatas who are buried under a mountain of debt (Rs163,000 crore as of March 31, 2016) went about their business blaze and unperturbed. At least this was the way business was conducted on the surface. But deep within as we now know with Cyrus Mistry's mail, it was riven with fissures. The lame duck chairman ruled, but power was appropriated by the meister - Ratan Tata. Even in day-to-day decision-making, it now emerges that Mistry was emasculated and Tata either directly or through his appointed board called the shots. By end August this year, the pincer had tightened and with the appointment of Venu Srinivasan and Ajay Piramal, the Tata Sons board was reconstituted. The relationship with RNT was frosty and cold. The handling of the arbitration proceedings initiated by NTT DoCoMo were not going well, an October 22 meeting in Singapore coming as the last straw which broke the proverbial camel's back.Now the question is, if Mistry was so unhappy and wasn't being given a free hand and was even forced to take certain decisions which he didn't accept particularly aviation related, then why did he buy in all these days and months? After all, he has been chairman since December 29, 2012, almost four years and a director for a decade. Why didn't he speak out earlier? Knowing fully well that his 18.4 per cent shareholding was a lot less than Ratan Tata's nearly 82 per cent by virtue of controlling the Trusts (66 per cent directly and Tata companies and other individuals holding the balance). No, not a whimper. If there was no warmth and cordiality, if Tata was applying pressure holding the whip hand, then why didn't Cyrus protest? Was he being a good Bawa (as Parsis are called in Mumbai), did he reckon that it wouldn't be right to squeal and upset the apple cart? What was going through his mind, because his email clearly shows that he was tormented and disturbed? In this litany of woes that he has presented as a laundry list of what transpired during the four period, these posers remain unanswered. We now know why Tata through the Trusts removed him. Most notably shutting down the bleeding Nano project, a centrifugal force which drove Ratan Tata's vision for a small affordable car for India, which Mistry claims has cost the Group Rs 1000 crores already. Mistry wanted to restructure the group in such a way that profitability returned to the group and non-core assets were hived off, but this was again out of whack with Tata's grand design.By doing this, wasn't Mistry questioning everything that Ratan Tata stood for? The entire foreign acquisitive strategy was another of Mistry's pet peeves, again this was Tata's hobby horse. And of course there are several other pointed references in the email, which question the very fundamentals of several Tata decisions. Take a gander at the acquisition of Searock Hotel in Mumbai's Band Stand area for a King's ransom no less. Bought from arms dealer Suresh Nanda, the ousted chairman claimed that it was Ratan Tata's 2009 decision to buy a property in disuse since a 1993 bomb attack that led to Indian Hotels Co.'s entire net worth getting wiped out. The company's last big profit, of $115 million, was in 2008. And it is not that he was dismissed arbitrarily, for both Tata and Nitin Nohria met him before the fateful board meet to convince him to step down. It was not sprung on him, he was given a notice. Perhaps, the shock of being shunted out was too much for him. If the level of ethical and business ideation divergence was so wide, then Mistry shouldn't have carried the can all this while. Equally, the chasm between the shareholders aka Tata Trusts and the chairman was also getting bigger by the day. As chairman of the board, as the single largest shareholder, he should have stood up and be counted. These very same sticking points should have been thrown into stark relief instead of him upbraiding Tata and the Tata Sons board now. The ship has unfortunately set sail, the tide is low and old wrecks are visible, but in the verbal shell game, he is taking a beating. Ratan Tata is a Tata first and last, one who believes in the name, works hard for its recall value and is someone who will not tolerate this breach of trust by Mistry, the Man who became King, only to be dethroned in a palace coup. Anyway, it proves on thing - 80s are the new 30s.Twitter: @sandeep_bamzai