Disequilibrium: Halt telecom dispute in its tracks. Now.

Edmund Burke was the first to say “those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it”. A strong sense of deja vu reverberating in the corridors of one's mind. Been there, done that, seen it being the common refrain.The vicious attacks being witnessed across the telecom sector among some of India’s largest and most successful business houses, including some of the world’s largest telecom companies, should come as no surprise to telecom consumers or government or global investors.It is pitiful that every few years since the telecom liberalisation, from 1999 (migration package arising out of spectrum disputes) to 2001 (charade of limited mobility to full service), and then 2008 (spectrum scam), are among specific examples of how the telecom sector that should have been the crown jewel in India’s liberalisation's story, has been bedevilled. India's sunrise sector turning most litigious by a country mile.The latest fight on interconnection between incumbent operators (Airtel, Vodafone and Idea) on one hand and Reliance Jio on the other is nothing new. It does, however, have tremendous potential of dragging this sector into serious litigation, loss of shareholder value and, by consequence drowning the overall investor sentiment. It must be avoided at all costs.First, what’s going wrong? Seems everything.Above all, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) should have never allowed such a situation to arise. It is sufficiently empowered under the Trai Act to anticipate and manage any confrontation arising out of an interconnection dispute between operators. To the credit of justice R S Sodhi and justice B K Zutshi, Trai’s first chair and vice-chair, there has been a regulation in place since 1998 that anticipated and prevented interconnection disputes. It adopts the basic principles of “time-bound, non-discriminatory and cost-based” while ensuring interconnection. The regulator needed to simply modify that and apply it in the current context without fear or favour. It has squarely failed to do its job. Let’s be clear. Trai does not need any reference from the government to carry out its functions under Section 11 of the Act. Anything it can do with government’s reference, it can do without a reference. Period. There is a globally established boilerplate on interconnect which needs to be implemented quickly to cauterise the emergent situation. Finally, a meeting took place on Saturday, which is only a baby step in resolving this matter.The incumbent operators haven’t distinguished themselves either. Their bald allegations of “bias” were neither specific nor articulated publicly, with the kind of details that this discussion deserves.On an issue where God is in the details, to suggest “we have given sufficient points-of- interconnect” and that too via the industry body COAI is a bad strategy. The operators should have individually stood up and publicly specified the details of the interconnection issue in each case. What was requested by Jio, what was provided by them, and why the discrepancy? Where they being paid for the points-of interconnection? Why are calls from Reliance Jio to their networks failing in crores every day? These require specifics, rather than hiding behind the COAI, which is neither equipped nor liable to respond to operator specific queries which go to the heart of this controversy.Coming out of the net neutrality and call drops controversy, they have not only further diminished their own brands, but also hurt COAI’s reputation. This could have been done very differently. Simply put, it seems they are scared, unwilling to put up an honest fight, and looking to duck under what they consider a safeguard shield provided by COAI. Cartelisation is a bad plan and it will backfire. Let a thousand flowers bloom and competition thrive. Unlike with limited mobility, which allowed WLL operators to enter the market place through the backdoor, this time, a valid licencee is attempting to build a competitive business. And because he is bulge bracket, his challenge as a price warrior is formidable for he has the capacity to burn cash.Reliance Jio stance on this has also been deeply confrontationist. They too have refused to publicly reveal why they need such a large number of points-of- interconnection, when others have done with much fewer. They have mixed up launch announcements with threats under the garb of complaints, to the incumbents. This was certainly avoidable. Their hope of building a public interest cause, as was done in support of limited mobility in 2001-2003, will fail again. This will end up in courts and will be decided on merit. Reliance had to cough up thousands of crores or rupee to regularise licences and paid penalties to avoid the adverse court orders. The waters have been muddied again.Finally, about the government. Unlike on previous occasions, the government does not have a direct role here. Interconnection squa-rely falls under the jurisdiction of Trai, and dispute between operators is settled either in TDSAT or at high court. However, not having a role does not mean not having a problem. The situation can deteriorate very quickly. The government would be well advised to encourage Trai and the warring factions to sit together and find a reasonable solution, which is based on technical specificities, rather than emotionally charged public attacks. The sooner they can have Trai address this situation, the better it would be for all. Left unattended, the only stakeholders who profit from this situation are telecom lawyers. And you can bet, they are waiting for the situation to go horribly wrong, rubbing as they must be their hands in glee.Let’s remember that every telecom controversy has lasted 2-3 years, with an adverse impact not just on telecom, but across all sectors. A regulatory authority under attack for inaction, bias, or incompetency, is not the message India needs to send to the global investors. Let 2016 be different. In any case the cancellation of the arbitrarily given 122 licences on a first come first served basis by A Raja has left a serious judicial spectre over the sector and this cannot be wished away in a hurry. This dispute needs to be nipped in the bud, before it begins to raises its ugly head. Time to act is now.Edmund Burke was the first to say “those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it”. 