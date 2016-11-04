Disequilibrium: Fear paranoia & loathing

A strange paralysis of objective thinking seems to grip Indian government when in power. They may well be left of centre or ultra right as the present dispensation is, and yet they seem to lose their focus and ability to rationalise. Over ten years of UPA misrule, what stood out for most part was the ineptitude and maladroitness exhibited by the government while dealing with issues and people. This is not a polemical debate, but a clearly articulated treatise on how India’s body politic gets zoned out. UPA genuflected before Baba Ramdev when a gaggle of top ministers went to receive him at the airport. It was a pitiable sight as UPA ministers prostrated before a non-state actor, who threatened them with an agitation of humongous proportions. The same government then displayed utter hamhandedness while quelling his Ramlila siege. Brutally repressive, the state resorted to a midnight lathicharge against the same Ramdev, who they had feted earlier.It lacked reason and fortitude, it smacked off a fascist mindset, which rung hollow when approached with reason. Ramdev sashayed off to Claridges, where he was again in confabulations with two top government ministers. Petrified of a popular uprising over corruption, the Congress was at sixes and sevens.They saw Ramdev and Anna Hazare as rallying points who would create societal discord. In the bizarre midnight crackdown, hundreds of Delhi policemen and RAF raided Ram Lila ground when most of the satyagrahis were sleeping. Tear gas shells and a lathi charge were used to evict the crowd between 1 am and 4 am. The tent was set on fire at many places. Water was thrown over power generators to create complete darkness to prevent any video recording of the whole attack.However, most media persons recorded what was going on. Chaos had overtaken events. Police had arranged buses to drop supporters at railway stations and bus stands in advance and there were some ambulances on standby. Fifty three people were injured and treated in hospitals. Ramdev himself was comically arrested while attempting to disguise himself in a salwar kameez. He was detained in isolation at Safdargunj Airport for a few hours and then deported to his ashram in Haridwar via helicopter. He was banned from entering Delhi for 15 days. Curious, first submit and then resort to anarchy.The state and its administrative machinery had collapsed. Let us also be mindful of the fact that we were not dealing with the lumpen proletariat, yet it was a vulgar display of force by what appeared to be a panicky and repressive state. The post December 16 Nirbhaya protests and the maltreatment of the students on Rajpath was another grim reminder of the insecurity of the political class. That too was no insurrection, yes it was a protest, a manifestation of popular anger over a grave travesty. But look at how it was dealt with. Brute force was used to vanquish the students. Again the state was in disarray. I was there that day and I watched to my horror as students were physically tackled scrum style. For the Congress, which lurched from one crisis to another, this template had become a part of the cycle of life.India's body politic and its polity practices a weird type of inverse snobbery, when in power it chooses to detach itself from the people who voted for them and prefers to talk down to the same class. It is a scrimmage of gargantuan size and scale, constantly in ferment. As such, governments need to be in maximum combat utility mode at all times, of course there are slip ups and cock ups, but that cannot be done with mundane regularity on both sides of the political divide. Indian polity must realise that if they persist in failing to display foresight and vision, then they will become relics from a deleted timeline. And this holds good for both the left, right and centre of Indian polity.The germ flits from one carrier to another with great rapidity. Take Rohit Vemulu, then JNU and now Ram Kishan Grewal. These are episodic, but a constant and continuum. Why not transpose the learnings from history to govern better? Why do you submit before circumstances repeatedly? irrespective of which side you are on? Why does the state resort to such ponderous, and even blundering attitude towards simple problems?Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal detained for six hours, Rahul Gandhi detained twice on the same day. Nature, they say, abhors a vacuum, when you abdicate authority or use a heavy hand to suppress and control a minority. You tend to leave a bitter legacy. Vemulu and JNU were classic instances in this regard.All laws of gravity and logic were defied in the handling of the OROP suicide case. Ditto for Vemulu and JNU. It is a shocking denouement of the system and how it is allowed to be bushwhacked. Delhi Police sadly has become the instrument of this inelegant elephantine approach time and time again.To blame them alone will not reflect adequately on the men behind the masks, aka polity which seems to suffer from not just paranoia but a complete bankruptcy of intellectual capital. This strange fear psychosis of a rebellion brewing will overthrow those elected democratically and seems to be totally unjustified and misplaced. Anger and aakrosh is something that the political fabric will have to deal with, its job is to govern and it should limit itself to that mandate. But this needs to be done effectively and efficiently. The plates of history are shifting dramatically, circumstances change daily, new missiles lead to tumult, the boilerplate of governance has to be liberal minded and all encompassing.Despair and idleness are dangerous companions and the government - of all hues - needs to guard itself against complacency. Situations fluctuate, tensions are part of the eco system, they need not lead to borderline cases of suicidal paradox where one questions the move rather than systematically cauterising the wound. Sores fester as we have seen and people agitate, sometimes events assume multiplier proportions, exploding on us, blindsiding us and leading to a fearful palsy where governmental authority is on default mode, abdication creating a vacuum.This vacuum has become the bane of Indian polity and governments as they struggle to meet cataclysmic changes and challenges head on. The world over, people power is emerging as the single biggest differentiator. India too overthrew a corrupt, derelict and hubristic government in 2014 because it saw one man emerge from the shadows of a traditional bank of politicians.A man who gave Indians hope and aspiration. He also gave us ambition. When his own government falls into a classic self-made, self-inflicted trap repeatedly, one begins to wonder whether Indian politicians are alive, agile and nimble footed. Modi saw the raw power of socmedia, he understood the dynamism of this new media and he harnessed it to connect to the youth of India. But mismanagement on the part of his administration is still to dent his personal image though it has cast a shadow over his government. PM Modi is too smart and resourceful to allow clumsy and gauche party managers to derail what can be a long innings as India's leader. Someone who can leave a lasting impact on this country, its people and economy.Cloddish handling of events, which will constantly emerge with great alacrity and be thrown at you will only result in highlighting into stark relief the nature and level of dexterity that a consummate politician displays. Curve balls will be par for the course, as flashpoints emerge at a frenetic pace, deft and patient handling will be the only way to neuter it.Unfortunately, telly guerrillas run with the ball on debates and try and decide the political and societal narrative in our country. The government's moral responsibility at all times is to show magnanimity and skill while dealing with these curve balls. That said, India cannot become a prisoner of agitations, but equally there is virtue in talking to people and not being barbaric. People come first in any democracy, the preamble itself tells us - We The People of India - so let us respect the fundamental rights of people.Of course, if they are Burhan Wani, they need to be slayed for they pose a threat to the sovereignty and defences of this nation. There is no remorse for such people. If they are anti national, then again they require different treatment, but use the four confines of law to deal with such people. Many of us may not be great votaries of Arvind Kejriwal or Rahul Gandhi, but detention while going to meet the family of an ex-serviceman who has committed suicide is hardly the right antidote. You are only giving them unnecessary television oxygen, a luxury which extends their lifespan.India has moved on from the UPA lost decade, PM Modi has promised much and India believes he will deliver more. The BJP and the PM need to guard against mishaps, which have a habit of being ceaseless. They come in waves, so be watchful. Consciousness is nothing more, it is said than processing of information. Shed this residual paranoia in the face of drumroll of threats, moral psychology is a deadly and dangerous game of deceit and subterfuge. In 2014, all the moving parts came together as the Hindu vote aggregated behind Modi, this mandate cannot be squandered through accidental happenings.Twitter: @sandeep_bamzai