Diplomatic Enclave: India's NSG prospects brighten

India’s bid for membership to the Nuclear Supplier’s Group (NSG) is likely to depend on the nuclear group, drafting new guidelines for admitting countries that are not signatories to the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT). New Zealand is the second NSG member to give assurances of contributing “constructively” to the NSG process of considering India’s application. Earlier this month, Brazil had promised to adopt a constructive approach during the next meeting of the NSG.



India has not signed the NPT, which it holds to be a discriminatory agreement. During the last NSG plenary meeting in Seoul earlier this year, New Zealand was among the small group of NSG members who favoured setting of criterion for membership for non-NPT signatory states. The Indian approach to the NSG bid was based on its exemplary record on non-proliferation and the exemption it had already received from the NSG in 2008. Though the Modi government blamed China for scuttling its membership, the objections of members who favoured a set procedure had also had an impact on the decision.



Both Brazil and New Zealand have said that they understand India’s need for nuclear energy and assured they would work in the NSG to reach an early decision. These assurances were given during Brazilian president Michel Temer’s visit to Goa for the Brics summit and New Zealand prime minister John Key’s state visit to India this week.



Both countries were not willing to drop their demand for setting criterion to expedite India’s entry. But it is likely that the assurances would lead to the discussions for evolving new guidelines for membership being taken up in the near future. None of those calling for agreed criteria are opposed to India’s candidature but are keen to have a set procedure in place.



During his discussions in Delhi, Key said that he “acknowledged the importance of joining the NSG to India.” It is this appreciation of India’s position that would be of help for its membership once the nuclear group decides on the procedures for membership. Indian negotiators have argued that nuclear energy has to play a much larger role in its energy mix to meet India’s commitments under the Paris agreements on clean energy.



On its part, India appreciated New Zealand’s stance on nuclear issues when it acknowledged the “importance to New Zealand of a strong non-proliferation and disarmament regime”. New Zealand has been a leading proponent of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, having had the US and France conduct nuclear tests in its vicinity in their Pacific Ocean territories. It was one of the founders of the New Agenda Coalition, comprising Brazil, Egypt, Ireland, Mexico and South Africa that called for total nuclear disarmament.



It was Key’s second visit to India and the second high level exchange between India and New Zealand this year; President Pranab Mukherjee had visited New Zealand in May this year. New Zealand and India have warm and friendly relations on the people to people level, but their political and economic ties have not reflected the same level of engagement. Cricket was once the main tie that linked the two countries with only their membership of the Commonwealth to foster bilateral relations. The exchange of high-level visits this year aims to give a fillip to the bilateral relations.



Wellington is keen on closer economic and trade relations with India. India is seen as an important potential market for New Zealand, which would like to diversify its economic and commercial ties from being too dependent on China. New Zealand is interested in wrapping up a free trade agreement with India; the two sides have gone through ten rounds of negotiations with little success. Aside from the fact that the Modi government has not made progress on any free trade agreements, the elephant in the room with regard to New Zealand is on market access for agricultural and dairy products. Meat and dairy are two important exports for New Zealand while India is now the largest producer of milk and among the larger meat exporters. But New Zealand could benefit from investing in agriculture technology, cold storage and innovative processes in the dairy sector.



The two sides, however, agreed to move ahead with talks on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). They also agreed to cooperation in new areas such as cyber security, counter-terrorism, customs, education and food safety.



Ties between India and New Zealand began growing as young Indians began going to New Zealand to study. The good educational institutes, thriving economy, the possibility of jobs and permanent residency status drew Indian students.



There are now 29,000 Indian students in New Zealand. People of Indian birth or descent are about 4 per cent of New Zealand’s population. The Indian community is well adjusted and has begun to make its presence in New Zealand politics.



